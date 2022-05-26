Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns six indictments in multiple murder cases

On Thursday the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned six indictments. Five Shreveport men and three teens were all charged with second-degree murder.

Antonio Tyrone Bryant Jr., Eric Dewayne Green and Marquise Tremell Starks, all 16, were charged in connection to the death of De'Anthony Walker, 17, who was walking home from school in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue on Jan. 27, when he was shot multiple times.

Damion Daron Sherfield, 20, was charged in connection with the Feb. 15, slaying of Roderick Dalaun Walker, 29, who was shot in the chest at the Village Food Mart in the 5300 block of Jewella Avenue.

Ja’Corion Cedrick Robinson, 20, is charged in connection with the Feb. 7, slaying of Shaundowian Marqee Whitehead, 27, who was shot several times at a residence in the 4900 block of Haywood Place, in Shreveport.

Noel Deon Garner, 27, is charged in connection with the Jan. 20, slaying of Jermond Lamar Houston, 25, who was shot several times just after midnight at a service station in the 5400 block of West 70th Street.

Romullus Devarian Noyes, 22, is charged in connection with the Feb. 15, slaying of Jermond Chance Lewis, 41, who was shot several times in the 4100 block of Westwood Park Drive in west Shreveport.

Ernie Lynn Campbell, 38, is charged in connection with the Feb. 17, slaying of Regmond Mitchell, 25, who was found dead inside a vehicle in the 4200 block of Barbara Avenue just after 10 a.m. He had been shot in the head.

All of the defendants charged remain in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

