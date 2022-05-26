ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns six indictments in multiple murder cases

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago

On Thursday the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned six indictments. Five Shreveport men and three teens were all charged with second-degree murder.

  • Antonio Tyrone Bryant Jr., Eric Dewayne Green and Marquise Tremell Starks, all 16, were charged in connection to the death of De'Anthony Walker, 17, who was walking home from school in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue on Jan. 27, when he was shot multiple times.
  • Damion Daron Sherfield, 20, was charged in connection with the Feb. 15, slaying of Roderick Dalaun Walker, 29, who was shot in the chest at the Village Food Mart in the 5300 block of Jewella Avenue.
  • Ja’Corion Cedrick Robinson, 20, is charged in connection with the Feb. 7, slaying of Shaundowian Marqee Whitehead, 27, who was shot several times at a residence in the 4900 block of Haywood Place, in Shreveport.
  • Noel Deon Garner, 27, is charged in connection with the Jan. 20, slaying of Jermond Lamar Houston, 25, who was shot several times just after midnight at a service station in the 5400 block of West 70th Street.
  • Romullus Devarian Noyes, 22, is charged in connection with the Feb. 15, slaying of Jermond Chance Lewis, 41, who was shot several times in the 4100 block of Westwood Park Drive in west Shreveport.
  • Ernie Lynn Campbell, 38, is charged in connection with the Feb. 17, slaying of Regmond Mitchell, 25, who was found dead inside a vehicle in the 4200 block of Barbara Avenue just after 10 a.m. He had been shot in the head.

All of the defendants charged remain in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

#Indictments#Tyrone#Violent Crime#The Village Food Mart#Shaundowian
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

1 injured in Queensborough drive-by; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Queensborough early Monday morning that left one man injured. Officers were called to the Raceway on Lakeshore Dr., around 1:30 a.m., where they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and shrapnel wounds in the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KATC News

LPD Investigate Saturday Morning Shooting, one dead

Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Guidry Street on May 28, 2022, around 11:34a.m., to conducted a welfare check at a residence. During that time, officers found a 43 year old male dead inside of his residence. Preliminary investigation revealed the male victim was involved in a domestic altercation with his live in girlfriend in the early morning hours. During the altercation, the suspect pulled a pistol and shot the victim. The suspect fled the residence in the victim’s vehicle and later turned herself into authorities in Longview, Texas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier City Police Make Arrest in Double Homicide

An arrest has been made in the alleged double homicide that was discovered in the pre-dawn. hours Monday morning at a Bossier City apartment complex. In custody is Demarquez Quintavious. Walpool (24) of Shreveport who was booked later the same day on two counts of First-Degree Murder. The incident began...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Police: 2 men found in burning Bossier City apartment were stabbed

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the two men whose bodies were found in a burning Bossier City apartment early Monday morning were stabbed and cut multiple times. Firefighters found the bodies of 35-year-old Craig Stewart and 26-year-old Christopher Dillard when they were called to the complex for a report of smoke coming out of an upstairs apartment at the Swan Lake Apartments on Joey Ln. around 6:00 a.m.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
