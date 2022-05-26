ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Neighborhood Nuisance: Overgrown property turned dumping ground on Prouty Ave

 4 days ago

She works on math and reading with the kids and plays games...

13abc.com

Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach

MILAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The body of a Toledo man was recovered from a pond located at 16339 Cone Road in Milan Township Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff, the 45-year-old victim, who has yet to be named, was reported missing by family members shortly before 6:30 p.m. The...
MILAN, MI
13abc.com

Stroll the Street returns to Rossford

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Stroll the Street is back in Rossford for the summer. Stroll the Street is a weekly celebration of summer that includes food trucks, farm markets, business vendors, live entertainment and more. The City of Rossford says, food trucks and vendors will be spaced out in and around Edward Ford Memorial Park and along Dixie Highway.
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Could Memorial Day gatherings contribute to surge in COVID infections?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several area counties are already at a high community level or risk for COVID-19 infections, and it’s possible cases could go up even more after Memorial Day gatherings. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID levels are considered high in Cuyahoga County and...
CLEVELAND, OH
fox2detroit.com

Body of drowning victim found in Devil's Lake in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a drowning victim was recovered from Devil's Lake on Monday. Authorities said two families from Sylvania, Ohio rented a cottage on the Lenawee County lake for Memorial Day weekend and were tubing on Sunday. Thomas O'Leary, 39, was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter when he fell off the tube just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Ohio Man Drowns in Devil’s Lake; Search to Continue Monday

Manitou Beach, MI – Dive teams and other first responders searched Devil’s Lake for about six hours on Sunday, looking for a man who fell off of a recreational tube and never came back to the surface. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reports that two families from Sylvania,...
WTOL 11

Tiffin hosts first full Memorial Day parade in years

TIFFIN, Ohio — As many in our area have enjoyed the warm weather today, the Tiffin community came together to pay respect to their fallen service members. Washington Street was packed Monday morning as hundreds came out for the city of Tiffin's Memorial Day parade and ceremony. Patriotism was...
MLive

Man tubing with daughter possibly drowned in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI -- Recovery efforts are underway at Devil’s Lake in Manitou Beach after a 39-year-old Ohio man officials believe drowned while tubing with his family. The man fell off a tube in the lake and never resurfaced, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. Search efforts were suspended overnight Sunday, May 29, and resumed Monday morning.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Maple Heights officer fatally shoots suspect in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights police officer fatally shot a 22-year-old man on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning, according to authorities. Cleveland police said the shooting happened near Buckeye Road and East 93rd Street around 4:17 a.m. This is in the city’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

Catalytic converter thieves targeting employees at Toledo Assembly Complex

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several employees from Toledo Assembly Complex say their catalytic converters were stolen in the parking lot. Only two employees felt comfortable enough to come forward and speak out about this. But we had several others reach out to us saying it happened to them too. They were just afraid of potential retaliation from the company.
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

Walleye Festival returns to Port Clinton for 41st year

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The sounds of summer and the smells of fair food have returned Port Clinton. It's Walleye Festival time. "It's the start to our summer here in Port Clinton", Nicole Kochensperger with Main Street Port Clinton says. This year started with a little rain, but the...
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

'The only one in the world' | Norfolk Southern's dual-rail gang heads west through Ohio

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It was a loud and fast-moving sight to see in Sandusky this week, as Norfolk Southern crews worked long days to replace train tracks throughout the city. The company's "dual-rail gang," which is made up of about 80 people, is tasked with replacing the 19,500 miles of N.S.-owned track, improving the structure of the rail system. It is the only group in the world able to replace both rails of the tracks at the same time, according to Connor Spielmaker, spokesperson for Norfolk Southern.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo firefighters battle house fire that spread to neighboring home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters with Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a fire at two neighboring homes Sunday morning. Toledo firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to a home on fire in the 100-block of Steel Street off of Front Street. According to fire officials, when firefighters arrived the home was engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a home next door.
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police looking for man involved in hit skip

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver involved in a hit skip accident. Officers say the crash happened in the Sports Clips parking lot on Crossing Road in Sandusky at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Perkins Township Police Department. The […]
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH

