Neighborhood Nuisance: Overgrown property turned dumping ground on Prouty Ave

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It was a loud and fast-moving sight to see in Sandusky this week, as Norfolk Southern crews worked long days to replace train tracks throughout the city. The company's "dual-rail gang," which is made up of about 80 people, is tasked with replacing the 19,500 miles of N.S.-owned track, improving the structure of the rail system. It is the only group in the world able to replace both rails of the tracks at the same time, according to Connor Spielmaker, spokesperson for Norfolk Southern.
