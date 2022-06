DUNMORE, Pa. — Penn State Scranton alumna and 2018 Chancellor Award recipient Hannah Woody was the third speaker in a Career Speaker Series this month organized by Associate Professor of English Kelley Wagers highlighting the career opportunities attainable with an English degree or background. Woody spoke to students about her position as digital coordinator at Condron Media, a full-service marketing, advertising and public relations agency located in Clarks Green, Pennsylvania. She completed a social media marketing internship at Condron Media as a student at Penn State Scranton and later joined the firm full-time after earning her bachelor’s in marketing and minor in English in 2018.

