ST. MARY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says the $807,469 safety project along U.S. 90 in St. Mary and Assumption parishes will be starting on Monday, June 6. DOTD said the project includes installing cable barriers and related work from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said the road will be open to regular traffic and intermittent lane closures will be taking place on the inside lanes.

SAINT MARY PARISH, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO