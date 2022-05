The unspeakable loss of 19 young children and two teachers in the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has rightfully shaken our nation. And yet, it feels familiar. These tragedies strike, they occupy all of our attention for several days, communal mourning fast gives way to partisan recriminations, and then the memory fades. Until it happens again.

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO