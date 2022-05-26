ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Sunnyvale elementary schools briefly locked down after law enforcement ‘disturbance’

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEQy2_0frbRXee00

SUNNYVALE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two elementary schools in Sunnyvale sheltered in place Thursday morning, police announced on Twitter . Officers received a call about a nearby fight between two male subjects — one possibly armed with a handgun.

Out of an “abundance of caution,” Vargas Elementary School and Silicon Valley Academy sheltered in place for about 15 minutes around 8:00 a.m., according to police. The two subjects were on the 100 block of South Mary Avenue and law enforcement received a call of “disturbance.”

Fremont teen arrested: Threatened gun violence, made racial remarks

Police said the two subjects were at an apartment complex at the reported location of the disturbance. Although police didn’t specifically say, it is likely they were at Magnolia Square Apartments at 107 S. Mary Ave.

The location of that apartment complex is about a 7-minute walk or roughly 0.3 miles away from the two elementary schools. Authorities searched the apartment complex, and neither a victim nor suspect has been located. Police said it is unconfirmed whether a gun was involved.

Watch KRON On Live

Given Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, police have taken extra precautions when it comes to possible gun threats, including Oakland police increasing patrols after a shooting Wednesday morning .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Fremont police seize machete after fight

FREMONT (BCN) – Police arrested a man suspected of wielding a machete or large knife during a fight Sunday morning in front of a Fremont business. A 911 caller told police about 11:50 a.m. that two people were fighting in the 4900 block of Stevenson Boulevard and that one of them had a sword and […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting shuts down Fiesta Days in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was shut down Sunday evening before its scheduled end-time due to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. At 7:44 p.m. officers heard a gunshot, the post states. They subsequently found an 18-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound in […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man dead, woman injured in hang-gliding accident at Milpitas park

MILPITAS, Calif. - A man was killed Monday and a woman was injured after a hang-gliding accident at a Milpitas park. The incident was reported around noon at Ed R. Levin County Park. Authorities said the pair were on a tandem hang-gliding flight when they crashed on Monument Peak, which...
MILPITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oakland Police#Elementary Schools#Twitter#Kron#Vargas Elementary School#Silicon Valley Academy
KRON4 News

One shot near Fruitvale BART station

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — One person was shot near the Fruitvale BART station on Monday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The incident occurred just before 6:00 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 12th Street. Police were notified of the shooting by a ShotSpotter activation and responded to the scene, providing medical aid […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist killed in Pacifica

PACIFICA (BCN) – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Saturday morning in Pacifica, police said. The crash was reported about 10:51 a.m. near the intersection of Linda Mar Boulevard and Alicante Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma center but died from his injuries, police said. His name has […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Berkeley police looking for missing woman

BERKELEY (BCN) – Berkeley Police are looking for 68-year-old Syth Hershey, who has been missing from her home on the 1700 block of Russell Street since Friday morning. Hershey is described as a white female of medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black beanie with gray stripes, a […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

CHP reports 15 deaths, 891 DUIs on Memorial Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol reported Monday that 15 people have died and 891 have been arrested for driving under the influence in CHP’s jurisdiction on Memorial Day weekend. CHP started its count at 6:00 p.m. Friday. One of those fatal collisions happened near the Antioch Bridge Sunday, killing one and injuring four […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

2 mountain bikers rescued by air on busy Memorial Day

(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol has had a busy Memorial Day. After responding to a fatal crash on Highway 160 Sunday night, the CHP Golden Gate Division Air operations rescued two bikers on Monday. In a Facebook post, CHP stated that the first rescue involved members of both CHP and Napa County Fire Department […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
danvillesrupdates.com

Suspect Fires Gun During Downtown Danville Altercation

DANVILLE – A suspect was arrested early Sunday morning after they allegedly fired multiple shots following a physical altercation. At around 1:00 am Sunday morning, Danville Police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the bars on Hartz Avenue in Downtown Danville. Multiple callers reported that they heard gunshots and observed a physical altercation outside a bar on the east side of the street.
KRON4 News

11-year-old boy reported missing in Gilroy now found

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday afternoon in Gilroy, police announced in a Nixle alert sent out at 6:15 p.m. Leo Barradas ran away from the 7200 block of Dowdy Street but now has been found as of 7:55 p.m. He is approximately 4 feet tall with black hair, brown […]
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Crews battle house fire in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Navajo Drive in Salinas. It was one of several fires reported on Memorial Day in Monterey County. Salinas firefighters say power lines were reported to be down in the area. No one was injured.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect stole OPD car, led officers on chase that ended in Vallejo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested. The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma police investigating prowling, attempted burglary incident

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a prowling and attempted burglary incident that occurred at a residence on Thursday. On Thursday at 8:11 a.m., officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded to Webster Street on a report of an unknown suspect who walked to the rear of a residence and attempted to […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy