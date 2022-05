ROME — Livable Communities of Oneida County is partnering with the City of Rome for a “Pop Up” project and is looking for assistance. Both organizations are looking for volunteers to help with the project, starting the week of June 13 through the conclusion of the event on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Griffo Green at Rome City Hall, 198 N. Washington St.

ROME, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO