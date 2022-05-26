Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson cleared to return without any restrictions

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is finally back to full health. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In what became a frustrating situation for all involved, New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to complications related to the procedure he required last offseason after he fractured the right fifth metatarsal in his foot.

It's still far too early to say when Williamson will again face a live defense in a meaningful game, but the Pelicans released a promising update on Thursday afternoon.

"The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that recent imaging of Zion Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement," the club explained in a brief statement. "Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions."

Thus far, Williamson has appeared in a total of just 85 regular-season games, but the 21-year-old averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists over those contests. According to ESPN stats, he led the team with a 27.17 player efficiency rating for the 2020-21 campaign.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez noted that Williamson will be eligible to sign a five-year max rookie extension worth $186 million with his current employer this summer.

"Of course," Williamson remarked about signing that deal last month if it's offered. "I couldn't sign it fast enough."