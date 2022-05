St. Louis is poised to spend $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to make more of its public buildings and spaces accessible to people with disabilities. The money was part of a COVID-19 relief bill Mayor Tishaura Jones signed earlier this month and represents one of the largest one-time investments the city has made in boosting compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO