Political activist and influencer Benjamin Hernandez confronted Sen. Ted Cruz Friday in Houston over the recent tragedy in Uvalde. Sen. Cruz was dining at restaurant Uptown Sushi when he was first approached by Hernandez. Hernandez first pretended to take a picture with the senator before drilling him with a series of questions regarding his involvement at the NRA convention despite the recent Texas School Massacre.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO