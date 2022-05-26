ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They should be losing their first teeth, not losing their lives': Karine Jean-Pierre says schools shouldn't be 'battlefields', if 'more guns was the solution, America would be 'safest country in the world' and demands Congress act after Uvalde massacre

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The White House is demanding congressional action after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas and slammed down a Republican push for more guns in schools.

'If more guns were indeed the solution, we would be the safest country in the world. But we are not,' White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

She said repeatedly President Joe Biden has done all he can do through executive action and she called on Congress to enact stricter gun laws.

'These were elementary school kids. They should be losing their first teeth, not losing their lives,' Jean-Pierre said in an emotional press briefing that was dominated with questions about the Texas shooting that resulted in 21 deaths.

'School should be sanctuaries of learning, not battlefields. And teachers should be there to teach, nurture, prepare and prepare our children for the future. Not to be gunned down or asked to sacrifice their own lives for the kids they love,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1kdO_0frbQrDh00
'If more guns were indeed the solution, we would be the safest country in the world. But we are not,' White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2037it_0frbQrDh00
Dora Mendoza, grandmother to victim Amerie Jo Garza, wipes tears from her eyes as she pays respects to her granddaughter and others at a memorial site for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcWN0_0frbQrDh00
A mourner bows down in prayer at a memorial site for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting

Despite the White House push for congressional action, the Senate appears to be stuck on moving legislation forward.

Republican senators say they are open to red flag laws on guns, which would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people considered to be a threat to themselves or others. Several states have similar laws on the books.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, whose state has a red flag law, said it's a good bipartisan path forward.

'I believe that we should look at enacting a red flag law based on the one we have in Maine, which has due process rights and involves a medical professional in the decision,' she said Tuesday. 'I don't know the details of the shooter, but it's hard to believe he wasn't mentally ill.'

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas also signaled an openess on the matter.

'There's a whole list of things that we can consider but, I think, particularly, mental health, access to mental health treatment, is high on that list,' he said.

He said he will speak to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut on red flag laws. Murphy has taken the lead on negotiations for Democrats.

'I'm hopeful there is there's growing momentum. But I have had failed plenty of times before,' Murphy said on Thursday.

But it's unclear if there are the necessary 10 Republican votes to move any legislation forward.

Many lawmakers think a red flag law has a better chance of becoming law than expanded background checks or address loopholes on waiting periods. Bills on those matters is being discussed but appears less likely to garner the 10 Republicans votes that Democrats need to move legislation forward in the Senate.

Nineteen states currently have red flag laws, including in GOP-controlled states such as Florida and Indiana.

President Biden has supported even stronger measures, including the return of the assault weapons ban.

And Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday blocked a school safety bill that GOP senators were pushing.

Schumer claimed that the bill 'could see more guns in schools.'

Republicans say the bill would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish a 'Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety Best Practices' that authorities could use for information.

Americans, meanwhile, have little hope in Congress' ability to solve the problem, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Tuesday showing that just 35% believe lawmakers will act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kyMZ_0frbQrDh00
Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut are meeting Thursday to talk about gun legislation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eaKV_0frbQrDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YcPl_0frbQrDh00
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday blocked a school safety bill that GOP senators were pushing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUXvr_0frbQrDh00
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Texas on Sunday - nine days after their trip to a mass shooting site in Buffalo (above)

Discussions took place throughout the Capitol on Thursday - the last day senators were in town ahead of their two-week Memorial Day recess.

The White House also announced President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas , on Sunday - nine days after they went to Buffalo, New York, after a mass shooting there.

Tuesday's shooting in Texas saw gunman Salvador Ramos kill 19 children, and two adults, including special ed teacher Eva Mirales, before he was shot dead by a cop.

Each of the victims - all aged under 11 - were killed inside a single classroom, the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed Wednesday, as authorities continue to assess the situation and identify all the victims.

Ramos, who just days before the attack and shortly after his 18th birthday, bought two AR-style rifles and paraded them on social media. He indiscriminately rained bullets on the room, before being fatally shot himself by police.

It is the deadliest elementary school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook killing.

PICTURED: The 19 children and two teachers butchered by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzQib_0frbQrDh00

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary, was one of 19 students confirmed to be killed Tuesday morning by Ramos, who cops say was carrying a handgun and an AR-15 during the attack that also killed two teachers in the classroom.

Her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, said the 10-year-old was killed as she tried to phone 911 while sitting next to her best friend, who ended up 'covered in her blood.'

Arreola said Ramos told the students and staffers inside the room, 'You're going to die,' before opening fire - shooting her granddaughter dead as she tried to phone for help.

'So the gunman went in and he told the children, 'You're going to die,' Berlinda told The Daily Beast.

'And [Amerie] had her phone and she called 911. And instead of grabbing it and breaking it or taking it from her, he shot her. She was sitting right next to her best friend. Her best friend was covered in her blood.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbHvh_0frbQrDh00

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Uziyah Garcia, the youngest victim at age eight, was also killed in the attack.

The child's family announced he was killed hours after announcing he was among the many children unaccounted for following the tragedy.

The boy's grandfather, Manny Renfro, broke the news early Wednesday after being notified by authorities.

'[He was] the sweetest little boy that I've ever known,' Renfro said. 'I'm not just saying that because he was my grandkid.'

Renfro recalled how Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo over spring break.

'We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns.

'Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,' the grieving grandad said.

'There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.'

Makenna Elrod, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQou1_0frbQrDh00
Makenna Lee Elrod

Makenna Elrod, 10, had also been among the missing in the chaos that followed the massacre, with her father, Brandon Elrod telling reporters at the time he feared 'she may not be alive.'

Her death was eventually confirmed by a family friend on Wednesday. 'It's pretty sad what this world's coming to,' the girl's father told local outlet KTRK after the shooting.

A mother of one of Makenna's friends lamented the loss in a post to Facebook.

'Sweet Makenna Rest in Paradise!! My heart is shattered as my daughter Chloe loved her so much!!' the mom wrote. A relative Wednesday confirmed that the girl had been among the victims.

Xavier Lopez, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtWfl_0frbQrDh00

Xavier Lopez, 10, was the first student victim to be identified as one of Ramos' victims.

The child's mother, Felicha Martinez, told the Washington Post Tuesday that just hours before the massacre, the mom had been at the school to see her son participate an honor roll ceremony.

She took a picture showing her son showing off his certificate.

In the last exchange she had with the child, the mom heartbreakingly told the boy that she was proud of him and that she loved him, giving him a hug goodbye - not knowing it would be the last time she would see him alive.

'He was funny, never serious and his smile… that smile I will never forget,' she recalled after learning of his death from police. 'It would always cheer anyone up.'

The boy's cousin, Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, said Xavier enjoyed swimming and had been looking forward to the summer.

'He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,' she said.

'He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.'

Amelia Sandoval, Lopez's grandmother, said: 'It's just so hard... you send your kids to school thinking they are going to make it back home but they're not.'

Eliahana Torres, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSEUI_0frbQrDh00
Eliahana Cruz Torres

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, had also been missing for hours until she was confirmed to be among the dead.

Adolfo Cruz, her great-grandfather, said she didn't want to attend school the day of the shooting - but was told by her family that she had to attend.

He said he remained outside the school gates throughout the night until he leanrned of her fate from local authorities.

'I hope she is alive,' he said at the time.

Torres was an avid baseball player and played the sport in a local little league.

Ellie Lugo, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xurss_0frbQrDh00
Ellie Lugo

Ellie Lugo was named as a victim of Tuesday's attack by her parents, with Steven Garcia and Jennifer Lugo confirming her death several hours after she was listed among the missing.

'It's hard to issue out a statement on anything right now my mind is going at 1000 miles per hour… but I do wanna send our thoughts and prayers to those who also didn't make it home tonight!!! Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever,' Steven Lugo said Wednesday.

'Mom and Dad love you never forget that and please try and stay by our side.'

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2686Dk_0frbQrDh00
Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh Bravo was confirmed to be among the dead late Tuesday, after her cousin posted on social media following the shooting to ask for helping the girl.

Around 9 pm, she broke the news on Twitter.

'Unfortunately my beautiful Nevaeh was one of the many victims from todays tragedy,' she wrote.

Sje said the schoolchild was 'flying high' and asked for the family to be kept in people's prayers

'Our Nevaeh has been found. She is flying with the angels above. We love you Navaeh very much princess.'

'Thank you for the support and help,' she wrote. 'Rest in peace my sweet girl, you didn't deserve this.'

Bravo's age could not immediately be confirmed.

Tess Marie Mata

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfdjB_0frbQrDh00
Tess Marie Mata

Tess Marie Mata was also among those to perish in the attack, her sister, Faith Mata, revealed in a post to Facebook Wednesday.

'I honestly have no words just sadness, confusion, and anger,' she wrote.

'I'm sad because we will never get to tag team on mom and dad again and tell each other how much we mean to each other, I'm confused because how can something like this happen to my sweet, caring, and beautiful sister, and I'm angry because a coward took you from us.'

Photos shared with the post showed Tess smiling in a baby photo, snuggling with a cat, doing gymnastics, flashing a peace sign, and posing in front of a large heart mural.

'Sissy I miss you so much, I just want to hold you and tell you how pretty you are, I want to take you outside and practice softball, I want to go on one last family vacation, I want to hear your contagious laugh, and I want you to hear me tell you how much I love you,' she wrote.

Her age could not immediately be confirmed.

Rojelio Torres, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236iEA_0frbQrDh00
Rojelio Torres

Rojelio Torres, 10, was initially reported missing by his father, but on Wednesday was confirmed dead by his family.

A person who said she was the boy's cousin wrote on Twitter: 'It breaks my heart to say my rojelio is now with the angels I'll forever miss you and love you my angel.'

The child's father , Federico Torres, told Houston reporters that he was at work when he learned about the shooting and immediately raced to the school.

'They sent us to the hospital, to the civic center, to the hospital and here again, nothing, not even in San Antonio,' he said. 'They don't tell us anything, only a photo, wait, hope that everything is well.'

Nearly half a day later, cops broke the news to the boy's family.

'Our entire family waited almost 12 hours since the shooting to find out Rojelio Torres, my 10-year-old nephew, was killed in this tragedy,' Torres' aunt, Precious Perez, told KSAT. 'We are devastated and heartbroken. Rojer was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten.'

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeagL_0frbQrDh00
Jayce Luevanos

Jayce Luevanos, 10, died in the shooting along with his ten-year-old cousin, Jailah, the child's mother said Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, uncle Unberto Gonzalez shared photos of both kids while offering a touching tribute.

'My babies going to miss them like crazy!!!,' Gonzalez wrote. 'We luv y'all so much!!! I'm just lost right now!!! Fly high my beautiful Angels!!'

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjgS3_0frbQrDh00
Jailah Nicole Silguero

Ten-year-old Jailah Nicole Silguero was also killed in the shooting, her mother, Veronica Luevanos, tearfully revealed to Univision Wednesday.

She also lost her 10-year-old nephew Jayce to the tragedy.

She said Jailah loved to dance and film videos on TikTok.

The child reportedly also asked her mom the morning of the shooting if she could stay home from school - a request the now mourning mom rebuffed.

'I took her to school, but she didn't want to go. She told her father, 'Can I stay home?'' Luevanos said, noting that it was not a common occurrence for her daughter to make such a request. 'I think she knew something would happen.'

Luevanos' mom confirmed the loss on Facebook Wednesday.

'Fly high my angels. We're going to miss yall so much,' wrote Veronica Luevanos - whose dad had died just a week earlier.

'I'm so heart broken,' she wrote with a photo of her daughter and nephew.

'My baby I love u so much … fly high baby girl.'

Alithia Ramirez, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlXKC_0frbQrDh00
Alithia Ramirez

Fourth grader Alithia Ramirez was confirmed dead early Wednesday by her father, Ryan Ramirez, who shared a post to Facebook showing the 10-year-old with angel's wings. He had used the same photo the previous day as he pleaded for help finding her after the massacre

He had heartbreakingly used the same photo the previous day as he desperately pleaded for help finding her after the massacre.

'Trying to find my daughter Alithia. I called all the hospitals and nothing,' he wrote at the time.

He also reporters during his frantic search, 'I'm trying to find out where my baby's at.'

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDOu9_0frbQrDh00
Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was another killed by Ramos Tuesday - along with her cousin, who has yet to be identified.

Annabell's father spent the afternoon after the shooting in frantic search for his daughter.

Speaking to KHOU11 Tuesday, he lamented at how he was at a loss as to what do, having little success with the search.

'They're not letting us in at the hospital right now so we don't know where to go.'

She has since been declared to be among the dead.

Miranda Mathis, 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niwir_0frbQrDh00
Miranda Mathis

Miranda Mathis, 11, was also confirmed as another casualty from the mass shooting early Wednesday, in a Facebook post by an older cousin who earlier that day had posted a desperate plea for help in locating the child.

'My sweet baby cousin we loved u dearly,' Deanna Miller wrote alongside a photo of the child with angel wings.

'I'm so sorry this happen to u baby please keep my family in your prayers,' she grieved.

Miller's kids had also been at the school at the time of the shooting, but survived the attack.

One of her sons told her that they were ushered out of a window by staffers during the attack and subsequently ran to a nearby funeral home after 'he heard the shooter say he was gonna kill all the kids.'

Alexandria 'Lexi' Aniyah Rubio, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xlh0W_0frbQrDh00
Alexandria Aniyah Rubio

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio - who was better known to friends as 'Lexi' - was confirmed dead just before midnight on Tuesday.

The ten-year-old was shot dead just hours after posing for a photo with her parents at the school's honor roll ceremony.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the girl's mother, wrote of the loss: 'My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll. She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.'

Maite Yuleana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYyvD_0frbQrDh00
Maite Yuleana

Maite Yuleana was another student to die in the attack that had attended the honor roll ceremony just hours before.

A cousin of the girl's mother, Ana Rodriguez, announced the loss Wednesday.

'It is with a heavy heart I come on here on behalf of my cousin Ana who lost her sweet baby girl in yesterday's senseless shooting.

'We are deeply saddened by the lose [sic] of this sweet smart little girl…. God bless and may she R.I.P Maite Rodriguez we love you.'

Another relative shared a photo of Maite with her honor roll certificate.

Her age could not immediately be confirmed.

Jose Flores Jr, 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIFIT_0frbQrDh00
Jose Flores

Jose Flores, 10, was also killed in the shooting after attending the honor roll ceremony, where he was pictured triumphantly clutching a certificate celebrating the accomplishment.

Uncle Christopher Salazar confirmed to the Washington Post Wednesday that his 10-year-old nephew was among the dead, after sharing a tribute to the child on Facebook.

'I love you and I miss you,' Salazar wrote in the post.

The boy's father described Jose to CNN as an amazing boy and big brother to his two younger siblings.

'He was always fill of energy,' Jose Flores Sr. said. 'Ready to play till the night.'

He said the boy loved playing baseball and video games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiUdK_0frbQrDh00

Jackie Cazares, 10

Jackie Cazares, 10, was another to be killed during the vicious attack at the elementary school.

Her father Jacinto confirmed she lost her life inside her fourth-grade classroom.

'My baby girl has been taken away from my family and I,' the grieving father said in an online post.

'We're devastated in ways I hope no one ever goes through. ... It hurts us to our souls.'

Cazares said his daughter, who was with her cousin, Annabell Rodriguez, when she died, was 'full of life and love'.

Layla Salazar, 10

The 10-year-old student was the last of the slaying victims to be identified.

Vincent Salazar told the Philadelphia Inquirer his young daughter was among those killed.

He said she was 'a lot of fun' and recalled how they sang along to 'Sweet Child O' Mine' by Guns 'n' Roses whenever he drove her to school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsBIz_0frbQrDh00
Layla Salazar

Irma Garcia, 46 - fourth grade teacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsXmX_0frbQrDh00
Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia, who co-taught with Mireles for the last five year, had been at Robb Elementary for 23 years.

Married to Joe for 24 years, she was a mother of four - Cristian, completing Marine boot camp; Jose, attending Texas State university University; Lyliana, a sophomore in high school; and Alysandra, a 7th grader.

'My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y'all's prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO,' tweeted her nephew John.

'She was loved by many and will truly be missed.'

She was nominated as teacher of the year for the 2018-19 awards, organized by Trinity University.

Eva Mireles, 44 - fourth grade teacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EnU8_0frbQrDh00
Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles, a fourth grade teacher, was identified by her family as being one of the staff members shot dead. She had worked in education for 17 years.

Her husband Ruben Ruiz, a veteran detective and SWAT team member currently serving as a police officer with the school district, held regular active shooter drills for the schools - most recently at the end of March.

Comments / 1

