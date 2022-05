SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pool season is officially here. How do you know if the water is clean and safe for your family?. Inspectors with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will spend the summer poolside. They collect samples from city pools, apartment pools, and neighborhood pools. They visit all pools at least twice in the summer. Inspectors check chlorine, PH, and cyanuric acid levels.

