Plum, PA

With 233 wins, WPIAL title to his credit, Norwin baseball coach Mike Liebdzinski steps down

By Bill Beckner Jr.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs sure as he looked at his watch, Mike Liebdzinski knew when he walked off the field Monday at Plum that it was time. The longtime Norwin baseball coach is calling it a career after nearly three decades in the dugout. He told his players about his resignation Thursday....

tribhssn.triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland WPIAL softball playoff capsule preview for May 31, 2022

Southmoreland (13-4) vs. South Allegheny (13-4) Players to watch: Amarah McCutcheon, Southmoreland; Breena Komarnisky, South Allegheny. Extra bases: It’s simple: The winner advances to the state tournament and the loser turns in uniforms. Southmoreland was in this same position last year. After losing in the semifinals, the Scotties met Avonworth in the third-place game and lost, 3-2. This year, they lost to Avonworth in the semis, 3-0, and will have to get past section foe South Allegheny to make the PIAA tournament. The Scotties were limited to just three hits in Tuesday’s semifinal. Their last PIAA berth came in 2018 after they won the WPIAL title. … South Allegheny swept Southmoreland in two section games by scores of 6-4 and 5-3. In Tuesday’s 5-4 semifinal loss to Deer Lakes, Komarnisky went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and struck out seven as the losing pitcher. The Section 3 champion Gladiators have not advanced to the state playoffs since 2011. The state playoffs begin June 6.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tim Storino finds right fit in leading Seton LaSalle football

Tim Storino feels at home as the leader of the Seton LaSalle football team. A 17-year coaching veteran, Storino has his sights set on resurrecting a program that has stumbled due to coaching turnover and inconsistent play. Storino was hired in March following a tumultuous 2021 season in which Mauro...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills notebook: Julian Dugger on college football recruiting radar

Penn Hills sophomore Julian Dugger is receiving plenty of attention on the college football recruiting scene. Dugger received an offer from the University of Massachusetts last week. He announced the offer on his Twitter feed. It has been a busy spring for Dugger, who also has offers from Toledo and Pitt.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania handles Maryland in Big 33 victory

HARRISBURG — For those immersed in Navy’s football program and its remarkably successful spread-option attack, the saying is A’s make plays. Well, Eli Heidenreich may be a month away from his introduction to life at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., but for at least one more day the Mt. Lebanon senior and future Middie A back was busy making plays not for his school — but for his state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area student news for the week of May 31, 2022

Quaker Valley High School senior Charlie Crane was selected as a violist for the 2022 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra. Crane was first selected to District Orchestra in January after submitting an application outlining his musical accomplishments and recommendations from his music teachers. At Districts, Crane auditioned and qualified to advance to the regional level. Region Orchestra was to be held in DuBois in February, but was canceled due to inclement weather. At that point, all students who qualified for regionals were required to prepare video audition clips on short notice in order to be considered for states. Crane’s audition video earned him a spot in the All-State viola section, placing seventh out of 21 selected violists and 104 string musicians representing the best student string musicians across all public and private high schools in Pennsylvania.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Area educator joins West Overton staff as whiskey distiller

The real potency of the whiskey being produced at West Overton Village is its ability to capture in barrels and bottles the history of the rural community’s 19th century industrial transformation. So it seems natural those in charge of the East Huntingdon museum complex turned to a home-brewing enthusiast...
UNIONTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier vets who earned Medals of Honor deserve statues, locals say

Sitting in a Ligonier coffee shop, Mark Sorice made a bet with his cousin: If Sorice approached five people, none of them would know who Sgt. Alvin Carey or Pvt. John Ewing were. Sure enough, none of the five knew either man. Carey and Ewing, both Ligonier locals, were awarded...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What's That: The concrete remains of an old lumber mill in Greensburg

Behind Offutt Field in Greensburg, a walk along South Urania Avenue offers an unencumbered view of the football game, along a long stretch of unusually thick concrete that runs for several hundred feet along the road. As it approaches what is now MB Bride, the concrete wall is broken up...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gold Star Mothers honored during Trafford Memorial Day program

Trafford resident Christine Fike marked Memorial Day by laying roses at the base of a hometown monument that is dedicated to Gold Star mothers. Fike is one of those mothers who has lost a child killed while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Her 38-year-old son, Sgt. First Class Robert J. Fike, lost his life to a suicide bomber in 2010, while he was on a tour of duty with the Army National Guard in Zabul, Afghanistan.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pennsylvania population continues to trickle downward

Municipalities across Southwestern Pennsylvania continued to lose populations between 2020 and 2021, estimates show, a continuation of a decadeslong slide felt across the region. Those trends were largely visible in Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh saw one of the biggest population declines across the state between July 2020 and July 2021,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh releases community visioning studies for East Hills, Lincoln-Lemington Belmar

Pittsburgh’s Department of City Planning has released the inaugural Neighborhood Visioning Plans for the city’s East Hills and Lincoln-Lemington Belmar neighborhoods. The plans were developed through a 14-month process with the East Hills Consensus Group and Lincoln Lemington Collaborative, with support from Councilman Ricky Burgess’s office. Neighborhood...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Rockin' Roosevelt' to bring 11 bands to Arnold park

Jim Varhola spent a lot of his youth in playgrounds around his home in Springdale. “That’s what we did — we played soccer, softball, football. I don’t know what I would have done without the parks we had,” said Varhola, of Upper Burrell. “It’s important to have those things available to the kids and keep them staffed and clean and safe.”
ARNOLD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State police: Mercer County cold case closed after 4 decades

Pennsylvania state police say modern DNA testing and genealogy methods allowed them to close a 42-year-old Mercer County cold case and provide closure to the victim’s family. The remains of Edwin Rodriguez, of Chicago, Ill., discovered in 1980 in Wolf Creek Township, were positively identified and returned to his...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Civil War vet gets long overdue headstone at Derry Township cemetery

This Memorial Day will be special for a Derry Township woman, whose hours of research and diligence digging into family history and dealing with the Veterans Administration paid off this spring when a headstone was placed at the grave of her Civil War ancestor, more than a century after he died.
DERRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Westmoreland art museum hosts 'triple feature' reception

A Saturday evening reception at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art was a “triple feature,” according to Anne Kraybill, the Greensburg museum’s Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO. It served as the opening of the exhibit, “Alone Together: Encounters in American Realism,” featuring works of magic realist and scene...
GREENSBURG, PA

