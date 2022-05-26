ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 210 ‘Roster Turnover’

By Joe Hopkins
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ roster has undergone quite a bit of change recently.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the recent signings of Nick Foles and Ty’Son Williams.

Next the gang breaks down Kenny Moore’s contract situation (17:24) and other news to come out of OTAs.

The fellas finish the show by discussing roster turnover and players entering the final year of their contracts (35:36).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew looks forward to the 2022 season.

