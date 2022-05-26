Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 210 ‘Roster Turnover’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ roster has undergone quite a bit of change recently.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the recent signings of Nick Foles and Ty’Son Williams.

Next the gang breaks down Kenny Moore’s contract situation (17:24) and other news to come out of OTAs.

The fellas finish the show by discussing roster turnover and players entering the final year of their contracts (35:36).

