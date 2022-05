Fans of District 9 have been wondering about a sequel for years now. Director Neil Blomkamp told people waiting on District 10 that they're still trying to get that script together. In a conversation with Dexerto, the filmmaker explained that "I am still working on it… the answers is it's within the near future." In this outing, he would be looking towards an event in American history for inspiration rather than Africa. So, ironing out the details and making sure everything lines up would be pretty important. District 9 was huge when it dropped and was nominated for an Academy Award back in 2009. The movie does make sense for a sequel for some studio because it touted a lean $30 million budget. This year's performance of mid-market movies has proven that the right story can absolutely deliver for you at the box office. Check out what Blomkamp had to say to IGN right here.

