Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs.

An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in his split from Kardashian, 41, the outlet reported. Spector, who has previously represented celebs such as Amber Heard and Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young, was hired by West earlier this year amid his acrimonious split with the reality star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxboP_0frbQQaC00
The latest: Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DzvM_0frbQQaC00

West brought Spector on his legal team in the wake of his public complaints that Kardashian had prevented him from seeing their children (North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three).

Kardashian in February took to social media to explain her frustration with West's behavior in the wake of their split, after he publicly complained that their eldest child North had a TikTok account.

'As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness,' she said. 'Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

'From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6ZnP_0frbQQaC00
West was seen in NYC earlier this week signing autographs as he arrived to a Balenciaga show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxcRZ_0frbQQaC00
Kardashian and West publicly clashed earlier this year amid their ongoing divorce battle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MiijV_0frbQQaC00
Counting Spector (pictured in 2019 in LA), West has been through four attorneys in the case

West fired back in an Instagram post responding to Kardashian's statement, saying, 'What do you mean by the main provider?

'America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs.'

Counting Spector, West has been through four attorneys in the case, Page Six reported. Prior to Spector, West relieved attorney Chris Melcher of his duties in the case, TMZ reported in March.

Insiders told the outlet at the time that West had been indecisive in his dealings with Melcher, at some times looking to settle and other times looking to battle her in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbXrU_0frbQQaC00
Prior to Spector, West relieved attorney Chris Melcher of his duties in the case in March 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tpoT_0frbQQaC00
Kardashian has spoken about her troubled split with West on the family's new Hulu series The Kardashians

At the time West switched representation from Melcher to Spector, Kardashian's lawyer Laura Wasser said that West had been 'strategically' switching lawyers in an effort to slow down the legal process in the split, Mirror reported.

Kardashian has spoken about her troubled split with West on the family's new Hulu series The Kardashians, saying she was sorry to her relatives amid West's headline-making outbursts against her and her family.

'All I can do is control how I react to something,' Kardashian said on the show. 'I can't control how he treats me or, you know, how he's always treated you guys.'

In a confessional segment, Kardashian said that she understood the 'impact' the split with West 'has had on [her] family' and that she wanted to tell them, 'I'm sorry, guys.'

She added: 'I said I will never let that happen to you guys again and, like, I feel for once in my life, I feel strong. I'm not going to let anyone treat you guys that way or myself.'

Kardashian filed to divorce West in February of 2021 after more than six years of marriage. She has been dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28, since last fall.

