We are inching closer to 8K gaming becoming mainstream, but that does not mean 1080p monitors are no longer relevant. Most gamers, especially esports professionals, actually prefer a 1080p monitor as their primary concern is a high FPS count over resolution. Now you might have your own reasons for buying a 1080p gaming monitor, like not caring about high resolution, or maybe not having a powerful enough graphics card thanks to the high prices and low stocks. But regardless, there are some great 1080p monitors to pick from, from the super fast, esport-orientated screens, to the more affordable, budget options.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO