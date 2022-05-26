ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

MEMORIAL DAY: Local events to commemorate

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3KkY_0frbQDLz00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Memorial Day weekend runs from Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30. News 3 has put together this list of local events to help commemorate.

National Infantry Museum (Columbus, GA)

  • NIM Kids Memorial Day Mini Camp
    Monday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Kids will enjoy crafts, activities and history lessons about our nation during the NIM Kids Memorial Day Mini Camp at the National Infantry Museum!
    706-685-2614
    Information
  • Paver Dedication
    Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
    Join us in honoring those who’ve given their lives in service to our country.
    Information
  • Flag Retirement Ceremon y
    Monday, May 30 at 1 p.m.
    Please join local Troop 27 along with other Scouts and Scouters in a Memorial Day Flag Retirement on May 30, 2022, honoring our fallen veterans.
    Information

East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, AL)

  • Memorial Day Fireworks
    Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m.
    Memorial Day Special with huge fireworks display!
    Information

Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center (Columbus, GA)

  • World Turtle Day
    Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    Programs will be FREE for Memorial Day Weekend to give thanks to our active duty and retired military families.
    Information

Courthouse Square (Opelika, AL)

  • Memorial Day Service s
    Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
    Reception to follow at Museum of East Alabama, 11 a.m.
    The event will remember our military heroes who fought for the freedom of our country and the families who lost loved ones in the line of service.
    Informatio n

Fort Mitchell National Cemetery (Fort Mitchell, AL)

  • Flag Laying
    Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
    We will be meeting at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery at 0900 hours EST to place flags at the headstones of our fallen for Memorial Day.
    Information
  • Memorial Day Barbeque
    Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
    “Come on down to the Post and join us for our annual Memorial Day BBQ.”
    Information

Callaway Gardens (Pine Mountain, GA)

  • Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament
    Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29
    Held exclusively on Memorial Day Weekend, this elite competition is renowned as the world’s most prestigious water sports tournament.
    Information

Florence Marina State Park (Omaha, GA)

  • Memorial Day Scavenger Hunt
    Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
    Join us for a Memorial Day scavenger hunt around the park!
    Information
  • Memorial Day Craft
    Saturday, May 28 at 2.pm.
    Join us to celebrate Memorial Day and make a craft to take home!
    Information

Russel Crossroads (Alexander City, AL)

  • RXR Fest
    Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m.
    Over two days, this event features highly popular local and regional bands that are on the rise.
    Information

Little White House (Warms Spring, GA)

  • Roosevelt Pools
    Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29
    They’re filling up the swimming pools that were built by Pres. Roosevelt and used by him and others that suffered from polio in the hope that it would help alleviate some of their symptoms. Normally, the pools are kept drained to preserve them for historical reasons, but this is one of two weekends a year they do this.
    Information
    (706) 655-5870
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Columbus remembers two men after lynching 126 years ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community observed the 126th anniversary of a lynching in Columbus. A group of approximately 20 people came out to remember the lynching of Jesse Slayton and Will Miles. Slayton and Miles were on trial for rape and found not guilty. A mob gathered outside the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Exclusive: Officials discuss Uptown Columbus developments - Part 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This article is a continuation for Uptown Columbus developments- Part 1. CLICK HERE to read part 1. Developer John Teeples told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that his crews are also working on a, owned by prominent business owners Buddy Nelms and Tom Jones. Located next to Ride on Bikes on Broadway, the new space will connect and expand the event venue inside of the Loft restaurant, called the Green Room, also housing a restaurateur in the bottom level.
COLUMBUS, GA
kentuckytoday.com

Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
City
Omaha, GA
Columbus, GA
Society
State
Alabama State
City
Pine Mountain, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WTVM

Weekend BBQ held in Fort Mitchell to raise money for veterans

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Members of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 5810 in Fort Mitchell commemorated the Memorial Day holiday Saturday by hosting a barbeque to raise money for veterans. They sold Boston butts along with leg quarters. The organizer of this event says raising money helps our...
FORT MITCHELL, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

Live updates | Storms make their way through Georgia on Memorial Day

ATLANTA — Isolated storms and showers are forecasted to impact Memorial Day plans. Monday will welcome temperatures near 90 degrees and usher in storms in North Georgia. The inclement weather is expected to move in Monday evening. Parts of Georgia could expect thunderstorm warnings, lightning and rounds of heavy...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Memorial Day Weekend#Water Sports#National Infantry Museum#Ga#Scouts#Scouters#Al Rrb#Museum Of East Alabama
wtvy.com

John Glanton, Dothan’s first Black commissioner, dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan city commissioner John Glanton, Jr. died Sunday. He was 98. Glanton made history in the early 1970′s when he became the city’s first Black commissioner and remained in office for 30 years, making him the longest-serving commissioner in the city’s history.
DOTHAN, AL
13WMAZ

Central Georgians enjoy live soul music during Soul Jam Festival

MACON, Ga. — People from all over Central Georgia came together Sunday to enjoy music, food and live soul performances. The Soul Jam Festival started at 3 p.m. at Henderson Stadium on Anthony Road in Macon. Listeners enjoyed live performances from performers like Pokey Bear, Just Friends, and Macon's...
MACON, GA
WTVM

Grannies on Guard hosts mentoring event at Columbus recreation center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another ‘Grannies on Guard’ event in the Fountain City today. It’s an initiative set up by local grandmothers to help keep kids away from violence. Today, children gathered at the Fluellen Recreation Center on 8th Street. Founder Rasheeda Ali and other volunteers played...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wrbl.com

Staying sunny and dry to round out Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Continuing the holiday weekend with dry and sunny skies as temperatures slowly rebound back into the upper 80s. Sunday afternoon humidity levels increase slightly as a weak stalled boundary retreats northward across the two-state region. High pressure continues to strengthen across the eastern United States...
fox5atlanta.com

7 killed in Memorial Day Weekend traffic, officials report

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported there were at least seven traffic deaths by Sunday afternoon on Memorial Day Weekend. In a six-hour span on Sunday afternoon, Georgia State Patrol reported one death near Dalton and one near Americus. Last year, 22 people died in crashes over...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Drive to End Hunger at Kia AutoSport on May 27

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 is On Your Side, and proud to help fight food insecurity in our community, by taking part in a food donation event called Drive Away Hunger. It’s happening Friday, May 27, 2022, at Kia AutoSport in Columbus. The address is 7041 Whittlesey Blvd. Hunger can affect people from […]
southgatv.com

Exchange Club’s yard sale extravaganza

ALBANY, GA – The Exchange Club of Albany is having a huge yard sale this Saturday, June 4, at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds. You’ll be able to find a large assortment of household items, holiday decorating items, arts & crafts items, framed pictures & prints, some sporting goods & bicycles, chairs & furniture pieces and far too many items to list.
ALBANY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

May is Caribbean carnival season

The rhythmic beats of Caribbean music and the bright sunny colors of the islands will be on full display in late May when several Caribbean-themed carnivals and parades are planned in DeKalb County and surrounding communities. The Atlanta Carnival Bandleaders Council is behind several upcoming Caribbean carnival events. The council’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Local FOP chapter remembers fallen officers of Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— One local east Alabama FOP Chapter unveiled their latest tribute to the communities’ fallen officers. The monument itself began as a dream about three years ago, one accredited to Phenix City resident Kim Yarbrough. FOP President, Gary Leeds explains the process from onset to the unveiling. “It was a challenge. It […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy