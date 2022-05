Jimmie Rodgers was a true pioneer of country music, as he along with the Carter Family were some of the first to expand the genre’s popularity across the nation. According to The Country Music Hall of Fame, Rodgers is widely known as “the man who started it all,” the Father of Country Music, incorporating folk, blues, and yodeling. The Meridian, Mississippi native grew up working on the railroad as a water boy with his father, where he was influenced by the […] The post On This Date: Jimmie Rodgers Recorded His Final Songs Before Passing Away In 1933 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO