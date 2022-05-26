'Abandoned' Trailer Teases a Descent into Madness with Emma Roberts and John Gallagher Jr.

Concluding the first volume of its second season this week, Showtime’s Ziwe, hosted by Ziwe Fumudoh, is one of the most overtly political series currently on television. From episodes that deal with immigration policy to wealth inequality, Ziwe is never shy to address challenging topics through a unique brand of humor. Modeled similarly after other late-night series, the show features star interviews (from celebrities like Bowen Yang to activists like Gloria Steinem), sketches, and music video parodies. One of the political issues Ziwe routinely addresses across its varrious segments is white privilege, most often dealing with the privilege of white ignorance to racial and social justice. Through confrontational interviews and clever audience positioning, Ziwe successfully challenges white privilege through its unique brand of confrontational comedy.
