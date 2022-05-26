ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Abandoned' Trailer Teases a Descent into Madness with Emma Roberts and John Gallagher Jr.

By Tamera Jones
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVertical Entertainment has released the first trailer for their upcoming summer horror flick, Abandoned, starring Emma Roberts as a new mom in search of an escape from the city for her and her family. She and her husband, played by John Gallagher Jr., are seen touring an idyllic country home with...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

7 Shows Like 'Stranger Things' to Watch For More Heartfelt Supernatural Thrills

Netflix’s Stranger Things is a lot of things. For those who grew up in the '80s, this show is like revisiting nostalgia, with all the classic horror tropes of the time. Even for those who haven't lived through that time period, this sci-fi horror drama is a peek into the decade. When Stranger Things was released in 2016, the audience couldn’t get over the addictive vintage appeal of 1980s television, and it instantly became a hit among fans of all ages.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 Austin Butler Performances to Check Out Before Watching ‘Elvis’

The latest trailer for the portrayal of Elvis Presley in the long-awaited movie Elvis is one that triggers curiosity about the star Austin Butler’s career as an actor. Elvis seems to be his first high-budget film where he stars as the main character on the big screen. His role...
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Most Volatile On-Set Movie Feuds

Whether in the era of Old Hollywood or the Hollywood of now, movie making is not as glamorous as it seems to be. Actors and directors are human; they don’t always get along with their co-workers. Film sets can be fraught with tension: at best, this energy can be channeled to benefit the film, while at worst, it can drag the production down completely.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Romantic Comedies That Defined The Early 2000s

Romantic comedies are filled with a wide range of emotions because love can be messy. The genre has had many funny moments because fans can relate to the situations characters are placed in. Sometimes they hit a little too close to home, but at least there is some form of emotional connection to the characters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
John Gallagher Jr.
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Jessica Lange
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Michael Shannon
Collider

10 Singing Scenes in Non-Musicals That Surprises Audiences

Musicals have been a defining genre since the Golden Age of Hollywood, with the first motion picture containing synchronized sound being The Jazz Singer, a musical drama film released in 1927 (albeit, it has aged rather poorly in its handling of race). Many audiences adore the genre for its catchy tunes and witty lyrics, a form of fantastical escapism from mundane, everyday life. Whereas others bear a distaste towards the genre, deeming it unrealistic and its increasingly hackneyed themes do not help mitigate the issue.
MUSIC
Collider

Faces You'll Recognize From The Cast of Netflix's 'Senior Year'

A sabotaged cheerleading stunt lands Stephanie in a coma. She wakes up 20 years later in a 37-year-old body but mentally still 17 and aching to complete the senior year she never got the chance to finish. Rebel Wilson stars as (the older) Stephanie, a grown woman fresh from a...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Why Nate Jacobs Is Gen Z's Tony Soprano

The Sopranos' Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and Euphoria’s Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) have a lot of things in common despite the fact they are generations apart. Tony Soprano represented a form of masculinity going out of style in the '90s and early 2000s. However, in 2022 Nate Jacobs is taking up a very similar space of being unapologetically violent and morally corrupt.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

From 'Atomic Blonde' to 'Red Sparrow': 10 Spy Movies with Female Leads

The most popular film genre in the industry has always been spy movies. While male-centric action films such as the James Bond franchise dominate the espionage genre, some of the best spy films ever created feature female spies. However, while being just as action-packed and suspenseful as any Bond film, female-centered spy movies are frequently neglected.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Teases#Vertical Entertainment
Collider

7 Great TV Shows About (Mostly) Bad People to Watch If You Like 'Succession'

Succession is one of the most popular TV dramas of the past decade or so, and arguably the most popular drama that's still on the air. It's pulled in millions of devoted viewers who are invested in the show and its characters, despite the general consensus being that most of the characters in the show are fairly terrible people. They're rich, entitled, and selfish, and yet despite (or maybe because of) those things, their inter-family drama remains compelling for so many.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: Can El Get Her Powers Back?

Stranger Things Season 4's "Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero" shows the kids in their element: El (Millie Bobby Brown) is taking the fate of the world in her hands yet again, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), and the gang are teaming up to figure out how the hell to take down a slimy dark wizard monster, and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) are struggling to keep up with simple dinner conversation under the haze of that sweet, sweet Purple Palm Tree Delight.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Guest Stars On ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Ranked

It’s been three years since the final episode of The Big Bang Theory aired, but its popularity hasn’t waned. With constant reruns on TV and finding new life on streaming services, Pasadena’s favorite scientists and waitresses are never far out of reach. The adventures of Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, and Penny never fail to bring out laughs, awkwardness, and geeky goodness.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Classic TV Shows That Never Got An Emmy Nomination

The Emmys are yearly awards that honor the very best of television. For more than 70 years, they have done a great job of recognizing genuine excellence (case in point: The Sopranos won 21 of them!) But there have also been some glaring snubs. We are talking about universally loved...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Why Nancy and Steve Shouldn't Get Back Together

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things. For those who have already binged the nine-hour Season 4 Volume 1 of Stranger Things, you might have noticed something is going on with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). After spending the past three seasons growing into a capable and ambitious reporter and independent young woman, the series seems to want to regress her growth. The series puts her long-distance relationship with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in turmoil and then quickly reintroduces Steve (Joe Keery) as a potential love interest. In reality, Nancy needs neither Jonathan nor Steve at this point in her life and is better moving forward to college completely single. In fact, the decision to continuously keep attaching Nancy to a romantic relationship is one that we are past. Early in Season 1, Nancy was essentially defined by her relationship or her desire to pursue a relationship with Steve and her friendship with Barb (Shannon Purser). But early on, she was already developing a nose for sniffing out the answer to mysteries.
TV SERIES
Collider

Stranger Things Season 4: Every Storyline That Needs To Be Resolved

Summer's nearly here, and with it comes a host of exciting releases, none more highly anticipated than the imminent release of the first part of Stranger Things season four. Fans are counting the days until we get to return to Hawkins and spend time with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and the rest of the gang on the 27th of May.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Trailer Teases a Search for New Allies

After announcing the renewal of The Bad Batch before the finale of Season 1, fans could rest easy with the cliffhanger ending knowing that they would soon get more of Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, Omega, and yes, even Crosshair (just kidding, we love Crosshair). A spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the series follows the events after Order 66, following the eponymous Bad Batch aka Clone Force 99, a group of genetically mutated clones.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ziwe’s Confrontational Comedy Is the Perfect Way to Challenge White Privilege

Concluding the first volume of its second season this week, Showtime’s Ziwe, hosted by Ziwe Fumudoh, is one of the most overtly political series currently on television. From episodes that deal with immigration policy to wealth inequality, Ziwe is never shy to address challenging topics through a unique brand of humor. Modeled similarly after other late-night series, the show features star interviews (from celebrities like Bowen Yang to activists like Gloria Steinem), sketches, and music video parodies. One of the political issues Ziwe routinely addresses across its varrious segments is white privilege, most often dealing with the privilege of white ignorance to racial and social justice. Through confrontational interviews and clever audience positioning, Ziwe successfully challenges white privilege through its unique brand of confrontational comedy.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled'

May 31 (UPI) -- Stranger Things actor Brett Gelman will star in a new Showtime series. Gelman, 45, has joined the cast of the Showtime and Channel 4 comedy Entitled. Entitled is created by Matt Morgan (Mister Winner) and will reunite Gelman with Fleabag producers Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond. Gelman played Martin on Fleabag.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Bridges of Madison County' Exemplifies Clint Eastwood’s Minimalistic Filmmaking

When hearing the name Clint Eastwood, there are a few different images that may pop into one’s head. His starring roles as the Man with no Name in Sergio Leone’s classic Dollars Trilogy or as antihero Harry Callahan in the Dirty Harry films are top contenders, both of which established him as one of Hollywood’s greatest action stars. For the directing side of his career, his Academy Award-winning work on Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby would also be high up the list, as would his recent turn towards prestigious dramas with films like American Sniper or Sully. What probably wouldn’t crop into someone’s head, however, is a romance co-starring Meryl Streep about a man who photographs bridges for a living, and whose leisurely pace and soft-spoken aesthetic seems tailor-made for viewing on a Sunday afternoon.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy