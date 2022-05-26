ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota couple creates candle company that gives back to teachers

EAGAN, Minn. — What happens when you quit your job as a teacher, but you still want to give back to those champions of the classroom? You start a candle company! At least that’s what Carl and Kari Palmborg did. Chalkboard Candle Co. was born in 2020. The couple turned their...

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
Preparing for the ACT, SAT exams

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Though fewer and fewer colleges are requiring the ACT or SAT for admissions, test scores can still be important to enter particular programs and receive scholarship money. As incoming high school seniors prepare to take the test this fall, Olivia Snyder, assistant area director at Sylvan Learning in St. Paul, has tips to help teens prepare.
Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — 9 p.m. Mayor David Reller of Forada, Minnesota gave KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff an exclusive look at the damage to the city caused by a possible tornado. If the tornado in Forada is confirmed by the National Weather Service, it will be the second that has occurred in that area in about 17 days. The first was confirmed in Alexandria on May 13.
Statewide student walkout planned to protest gun violence

MINNEAPOLIS — Some students at Minneapolis Public Schools and other schools across the state are planning to walk out of class on Tuesday afternoon, protesting gun violence. The walkout, organized by nonprofit Minnesota Teen Activists, encourages students to leave class "to pay homage" to those impacted by gun violence in the wake of the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
Community stepped up for dog rescue

Warrior Dog Rescue is a dog rescue that fosters connections between dog owners across the state of Minnesota. With its roots planted in Savage, Warrior Dog Rescue aims to create a community culture of giving and gratitude. Since 2017, Warrior Dog Rescue has rescued over 2,000 dogs, primarily from southern...
Breaking the negative mindset cycle

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After the horrific events of the past week in Texas, the conversation about mental health in teenagers is top of mind. Pediatricians say children's mental health has become a national emergency. On KARE 11 News Saturday, Developmental psychologist Marti Erickson discussed how negative mindsets contribute...
Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
Minnesota Memorial Day event returns to Fort Snelling

FORT SNELLING, Minn. — Minnesota's official Memorial Day observance was once again a real gathering Monday for the first time since before the COVID pandemic began. After two years of virtual celebrations people looking to honor those who gave their lives for their country converged upon Fort Snelling National Cemetery, where the event was traditionally held for decades.
7 must-try spots for cheap eats in the Twin Cities

As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.Lake and Bryant Cafe has a unique and delicious brunch menu and bakery. Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco. Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches. Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9. Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95. Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!
Why Does This Bizarre Minnesota Law Exist?

Sometimes you come across a law that sounds so bizarre you wonder why it was enacted in the first place. That's certainly the case with one law, in particular, that was passed in 1971. Not only does Minnesota have an abundance of lakes, but it also has an abundance of...
