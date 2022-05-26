ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Madusa speaks about her experience in wrestling

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alundra Blayze, or Madusa as you want to call her, was a superstar who was part of several companies, such as AWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling, before landing in WWF and WCW. In 2015 she then she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, establishing herself even more as...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

AEW Double or Nothing: Two Former WWE Stars Arrive After Jade Cargill Retains

Two former WWE stars made their AEW debuts in a chaotic TBS Title match at AEW's Double or Nothing. While TBS champion Jade Cargill retained against a scrappy Anna Jay, it was the appearance of Stokely Hathaway and Athena that made the match even more memorable. Hathaway seems to be Cargill's new manager, while Athena will almost certainly be Cargill's next challenger.
WWE
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bull Nakano
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Madusa
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Japan Pro Wrestling#2k Games#Combat#Awa#Wcw#The Wwe Hall Of Fame#Wrestling Inc#The Hall Of Fame
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
ComicBook

The Reason WWE Changed Raquel Rodriguez's Finishing Move Possibly Revealed

Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey delivered an impressive match a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and last night they faced off against each other once again. Unfortunately, their match got crashed after Shotzi got everyone fuming about being passed up for a shot at the Title, but that wasn't the only takeaway from the match, as Michael Cole revealed a new name for Rodriguez's finisher during the match. The finisher was previously named the Chingona Bomb (which was a fantastic name by the way), but Cole called it the Tejana Bomb during the match, and WrestlingNews.co seems to have put the puzzle pieces together on why it was changed.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Lance Storm Addresses Reasons For Stephanie McMahon’s Stepping Away From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stephanie McMahon recently revealed that she will be leaving WWE to spend more time with her family, a choice that she did not make lightly. Former WWE star and current Impact Wrestling producer Lance Storm had the following to say about McMahon’s decision to leave the company:
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Names AEW Star He Believes Is Underutilized

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Tony Khan’s decision to sign Jake Roberts to AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer is Lance Archer’s manager, and JR believes he is underutilized:. “Smart move by Tony Khan to bring Jake in. We have such a young...
WWE
Fightful

Thunder Rosa Says She's Inspired By WWE Hall Of Famer; Wants Another Match With Jade Cargill

Thunder Rosa singles out a WWE Hall of Famer as an inspiration to her and says she is ready for a match against another fellow Women's Champion in All Elite Wrestling. Thunder Rosa has admitted that she did not watch wrestling as a child but is learning about the history of wrestling as she goes along. Today, she is a warrior that looks to inspire young women across the globe. When asked in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling what wrestlers she considers to be an inspiration, she singled out one name. WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
stillrealtous.com

Edge Teases Another Surprising Name For His Stable

The Judgement Day is quickly becoming one of the most dominant factions on WWE programming and they’ve been pretty open about the fact that they are looking to recruit more Superstars for the group. Recently Edge has been posting photos of various Superstars with no caption as he teases...
WWE
Fightful

New AEW World Champion Crowned At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

CM Punk captured the AEW World Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, defeating Hangman Page in the main event. The finish saw the wife get wiped out and Page decided against using the AEW World Title as a weapon. Instead, Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat, but Punk was able to duck and counter right into the Go To Sleep. The GTS was enough for Punk to put Hangman away for the three count after a grueling match.
WWE
PWMania

The Current Mess in WWE: Sasha Banks and Naomi

With the current situation between Sasha Banks, Naomi, and WWE, it would be easy to blame Vince McMahon and his subordinates solely for the walkout. The truth is that the walkout by both women is a more complicated situation than it first appears. Since we have yet to hear from the two wrestlers, there’s only an incomplete picture based on various reports, rumors, and WWE’s public shaming of both women.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Divas Champion Returning On Next Week’s Raw

A former WWE Divas Champion will be making her return to WWE television on next week’s “Raw”. It was announced during an episode of Miz TV tonight that Maryse will return to WWE next Monday to celebrate the “Miz and Mrs.” Season 3 premiere. As noted, the show will now air on Monday nights after WWE RAW goes off the air at 11 pm ET. The new episodes follow The Miz joining “Dancing With The Stars”, the couple celebrating their anniversary, having a pregnancy scare, getting their mothers into dating, and more.
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy