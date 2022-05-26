ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

3 candidates in the running for Mason superintendent

By Izzy Martin
 4 days ago

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mason Public School Board of Education has narrowed it down to three candidates for the new superintendent.

Back in March , Mason Public Schools’ Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki’s announced his retirement, which is effective on Sept. 1.

The board announced that they were interviewing candidates on Monday .

On June 1, Mason parents and staff are invited to attend an open house at 4 p.m. at Mason City Hall, with open interviews with the candidates starting at 5:10 p.m.

The community is encouraged to attend the interviews.

“We would like to thank all the candidates who applied and interviewed for the Superintendent opening at Mason Public Schools,” said Kurt Creamer, President of the Mason Public Schools Board of Education. “The overall quality of the applicants speaks to the reputation and desirableness of our district.”

The schedule for June 1 is as follows:

  • 4:00 pm: Open House for Community
  • 5:10 pm: Matthew Stuard, M.A., Executive Director of Curriculum, Mason Public Schools, Mason, MI
  • 6:40 pm: Kevin Dufresne, M.A., Principal, Mason Public Schools, Mason, MI
  • 8:10 pm: Gary Kinzer, Ed.D., Assistant Sup
