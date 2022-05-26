Wisconsin summer festivals, road trips on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin is host to dozens of festivals throughout the summer months, as residents celebrate their heritage, favorite foods and music. From parades to fairs, there’s something for everyone in the coming months, all within easy driving distance for a quick weekend road trip. Some are old favorites, but there are plenty of unique events in Wisconsin, too – many with an interesting historical connection.

At 10 a.m. May 27, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Designee Anne Sayers to the show for travel tips and the best picks for summer festival fun.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.