ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin summer festivals, road trips on ‘Route 51’

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhJe8_0frbMWS200

WAUSAU – Wisconsin is host to dozens of festivals throughout the summer months, as residents celebrate their heritage, favorite foods and music. From parades to fairs, there’s something for everyone in the coming months, all within easy driving distance for a quick weekend road trip. Some are old favorites, but there are plenty of unique events in Wisconsin, too – many with an interesting historical connection.

At 10 a.m. May 27, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Designee Anne Sayers to the show for travel tips and the best picks for summer festival fun.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Report

3 Awesome Small Towns in Wisconsin

There are plenty of small towns in Wisconsin that are perfect for weekend getaways. A unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty awaits you in these destinations. Since they are spread out across the state, you're sure to find one that fits your needs. Consider Wisconsin's small towns the next time you're planning a getaway. You won't be disappointed.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin man with double knee replacement take epic hike

LARSEN, Wis. — During a recent training hike along the Wiouwash trail in northeastern Wisconsin, Dan Albrecht seemed at peace with what he’ll be doing the next five months. Walking alone on a trail with his pack. “There’s going to be a lot of different challenges that I’ve...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

DNR to host free fun weekend June 4-5

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the public to join in on the 10th annual Free Fun Weekend, June 4 and 5, during which time state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors. Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Gas prices reach highest ever in Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Four dollars and thirty-seven cents. Triple-A says today’s gas price average is the highest recorded in Wisconsin. That is making travel more expensive this weekend. Some travelers may be asking if the vacation is worth it. For the Wisconsin Dells, tourism is a big part...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Lifestyle
City
Marshfield, WI
Wausau, WI
Government
City
Stevens Point, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many Wisconsin counties are under an ozone advisory Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources believes the air quality index will become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Milwaukee, Oconto, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

North Carolina group aids in search for Juneau County bear

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search party to find an injured Juneau County black bear is getting bigger. A North Carolina-based group dedicated to helping save bears and bring awareness to the dangers of bear traps has joined in the search for the bear who was most recently sighted by a couple in Juneau County.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

What to know before spelunking in Wisconsin

Cave explorers at the Wisconsin Speleological Society have documented more than 400 sites on private and public lands where people can venture below the state’s surface view. But that number could grow much higher in the future. The society estimates thousands more caves exist in the state, but the...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Road Trip#The Ideas Network#101 3 91 9 Wausau#89 1#Adams Wisconsin Rapids#90 9 Wausau#Wpr Org Route51
WausauPilot

Boat Responsibly This Holiday Weekend

MADISON, Wis. – With thousands of boaters expected to hit the water this Memorial Day Weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds Wisconsinites and visitors to put safety first by boating sober and wearing a life jacket when they cast off. Nearly 80% of fatal boating incidents...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Blue Ribbon Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -Nine state maple syrup producers will now be able to sell their products at the Wisconsin State Fair this summer. That's after they received perfect scores in a judging contest this month, held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association. Out of 48 entries, the following sugar bushes were presented with blue ribbons for their top ranking entries: Grandpa Kissinger, Elkhart Lake; Hedmark's Maple Ridge, Florence; S&S Sugar Bush, Ellsworth; Chippewa View Maple, Durand; Sugar John's, Cadott; B&H Maple Syrup, Chilton; Hansen's Sugar Shack, Marshfield; and Bauer Valley Maples, Cazenova.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
wpr.org

New tool shows Wisconsin farmers financial benefits of letting cows graze

When Jim Munsch started learning more about using managed grazing for beef cattle in the 1980s, he went on pasture walks with farmers already using the practice and sought out information from local University of Wisconsin-Extension educators. Managed grazing is the practice of rotating livestock through a series of paddocks...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

71 Sears stores to close permanently nationwide, 2 located in Wisconsin

(NEXSTAR) – A once-expansive retailer is preparing to close dozens of its locations. At least 71 Sears Hometown stores will be shutting their doors for good in the coming weeks, according to a report from Axios. A list of closing locations was posted on a message board, TheLayoff.com, and many stores have taken to Facebook to inform customers of their impending closure.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin Army Reserve unit prepares to deploy to the Middle East

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, but some Army Reserve soldiers from Wisconsin are preparing to deploy overseas. Over the weekend the 395th Ordnance Company said their farewells in Appleton. "As it got closer, you know, the emotions started coming a little bit...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

State of Wisconsin turns 174 years old today

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Happy birthday to -- US!. The state of Wisconsin became the 30th state on May 29, 1848. There are several theories as to the origin of the name Wisconsin -- most having to do with the state being named after the Wisconsin River. There were Native...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy