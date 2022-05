UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - On May 24 frustrated onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman was on a rampage that eventually killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday. The accusations come as investigators work to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team."Go in there! Go in there!" nearby women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who saw the scene from outside his house, across the street from Robb Elementary School...

UVALDE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO