ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Attempted traffic stop leads to drug charges in Hopkins County

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7mbj_0frbMJDp00

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A Hopkins County man is behind bars after police discovered he had felony complaint warrants during an attempted traffic stop.

Madisonville Police arrested Jerrel Doster, 57, on Wednesday after he was spotted on I-69 allegedly passing other vehicles too closely. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Doster, but he did not stop immediately.

Cleaton man arrested on drug charges

Police say they found a glass smoking device in his car with possible methamphetamine residue on it. They also said Doster had several warrants out on him for drug trafficking, engaging in organized crime and other charges.

Doster was taken to the Hopkins County Jail. According to police, jailers found several baggies on his pants with suspected drugs on them and a piece of methamphetamine in his hair.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WEHT/WTVW

WCSD: Woman charged with identity theft

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – The White County Sheriff’s Department (WCSD) arrested someone accused of identity theft. WCSD says on May 25 around 11 a.m., Reporting Officer Sergeant Spencer responded to the White County Probation Office located at 307 East Cherry Street to find Nina L. Hankins. Law enforcement officials say they heard Hankins was located […]
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

PPD: Juvenile charged after doing damage to city ball field

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) charged a juvenile for damaging a city park. PPD says on May 27 around 8:26 p.m., Officer Eric Elder was made aware of a juvenile in the city park doing damage to a ball field with an off-road vehicle. Police say this offense was discovered as […]
PROVIDENCE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man served with Hardin Co. warrant for gun charges

A Hopkinsville man sought on a Hardin County indictment warrant for multiple gun-related charges was arrested Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville police arrested 39-year old Christopher Lyle near the intersection of Skyline Drive and East Ninth Street and served him with the warrant for receiving a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
KFVS12

Sheriff: Marijuana found growing in front yard of Lyon Co. home

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While responding to a complaint, the Lyon County sheriff said he found marijuana growing in the front yard of a home. According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint of extortion and harassment around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 27.
LYON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Organized Crime#Drug Trafficking#Methamphetamine#Police#Law Enforcement#Weht#Eyewitness News
wkdzradio.com

Law Enforcement Ask For Help In Stolen Firearms Investigation

Authorities ask for help identifying a suspect in a stolen firearm investigation in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say numerous firearms have been stolen in the area of Canton and Blue Springs. Deputies say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and they ask if you...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County

A high-speed pursuit that started in Hopkinsville ended at the Tennessee Welcome Center on Interstate 24 Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 42-year-old Herald Warren of Rockford, Illinois for going 20 mph over the speed limit around the Fort Campbell Boulevard exit on Pennyrile Parkway.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
witzamfm.com

Illinois Woman Arrested in Washington on Warrant for Stolen Car

Daviess Co., IN - An Illinois woman was arrested Saturday in Daviess County on a warrant for a stolen car. On Saturday, officers with Washington Police received a tip from White County, Illinois, that Jessica Brown, 27, of Carmi, was suspected to be in the area. Officers in White County, Illinois, believed that Brown was seeking refuge at a women's shelter.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
whopam.com

High speed pursuit ends with arrest of Illinois man

A high-speed pursuit that began on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Sunday morning ended at the Tennesee Welcome Center along I-24 in Montgomery County with the arrest of an Illinois man. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says he attempted to stop 42-year old Harold Warren of Rockford, Illinois...
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest woman on bicycle for drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said they arrested a woman for drugs while riding a bicycle. Officers said they were in the area of Riverside Drive and Lodge about 12:30 a.m. on May 28 when they saw a woman riding a bicycle without the correct lights and reflectors on it. Police said they […]
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest man accused of hurting and stealing from a woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were dispatched about 2:15 p.m. on May 28 to a theft in progress at the 1000 block of Washington Ave. Officers arrested Marcus Osborne, 36, who police believe committed robbery and an unauthorized entry of a vehicle. Officers said they arrived at Anderson’s Furniture and Appliances and the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Murder suspect turns himself in at jail

The suspect sought for a fatal shooting Friday night on East Fourth Street turned himself in at the Christian County Jail Sunday afternoon. A Hopkinsville Police Department arrest warrant for murder was served against 32-year old Tavaris Quarles of Hopkinsville, alleging he shot 33-year old Christopher Montrell Mumford of Hopkinsville outside an 810 East Fourth home just before midnight Friday.
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Grand Jury Returns Indictments For Drug Trafficking

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including charges of drug trafficking, promoting contraband, and receiving stolen property. A true bill was returned on 19-year old Jakiyah Victoria Hinton, of Hopkinsville, on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – cocaine over 4 grams, and possession of marijuana.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man arrested after reports of hurting a pregnant woman, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said officers were called out to the 5000 block of Carriage Dr. at 5 p.m. on May 28 to a domestic dispute. Officers arrested Nicholas Heard of Evansville, 19, for robbery, battery, resisting law enforcement and possessing a gun without a license. EPD said it had received reports […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFVS12

2 airlifted, 1 taken by ambulance to hospitals after Calloway Co. crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were airlifted and one other was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi and an SUV. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, they received multiple reports of a crash at the intersection of Hammond Road and Highway 80 West around 12:31 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile involved in Arlington Dr. shooting gets new charge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A juvenile involved in a shooting case that killed a 38-year-old man has received an additional charge. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says during the ongoing investigation into this homicide on Arlington Drive, detectives were able to determine the handgun used in this case was stolen. Police say detectives charged the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Juveniles Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit

Two juveniles have been charged after a pursuit in a stolen car that ended on the rail trail in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a car in the area of Woodmill Road after city cameras identified the vehicle as stolen. The car reportedly fled at...
wrul.com

Brewster Arrested For Domestic Battery

An officer with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call at 604 6th Street in regards to a Domestic Dispute. Early this morning, 32 year old Sarah L Brewster of Carmi was taken into custody for Domestic Battery against 25 year old Austin D Ballard of 210 Fairview Drive in Carmi. Brewster is being held in the White County Jail without bond.
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville man pulls gun on restaurant staff and police

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville police (MPD) said a man was arrested after causing a scene at a bar and later pointing a gun at a police officer. Investigators said 33-year-old Steven Schmittler of Madisonville was at the Oasis Southwest Grill when he began harassing other patrons. Officers say Schmittler refused to leave when asked […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

43-year-old Jack Carpenter of Washington was arrested Friday by the Washington Police Department on warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was additionally charged with Resisting Law Enforcement. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 41-year-old Hector Santos-Lopez of Washington was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wvih.com

Four Indicted In Child’s Death

On Friday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office served four indictment warrants following a year-long investigation in the death of a 19 month-old child. The warrants for murder were served 22 year-old Devin Pierce and 19 year-old Serenity Brown, also 45 year-old Jessica Brown and 59 year-old Marty Brown were charged with tampering with physical evidence.
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy