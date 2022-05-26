Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Irwin, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Jefferson; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monticello, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Lamont, Aucilla, Baum, Capps, Lois, Nash, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Thomas City, Drifton, Moccasin Gap, Casa Blanco, Jarrott, Waukeenah, Montivilla and Wacissa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO