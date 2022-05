Effective: 2022-05-31 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg PATCHY FOG THROUGH 9 AM EDT Latest observations show much of the area under plenty of fog, with visibilities dipping below 1SM. With the sun up, the fog will soon mix out within the next hour or so. Use caution when driving. Use the low beam headlights and drive slow, especially where fog might be dense in some spots.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO