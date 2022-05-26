I’m a gardening pro – make cut flowers last weeks using things you already have at home

IF you want to ensure those pretty peonies your loved one handpicked for you won't wither fast, look no further.

A life hacker has shared how to make flowers last longer through creating your own flower food at home, and it will just take some ingredients you likely have on hand.

A woman shared how to make your flowers last longer in a vase Credit: TikTok

She put fresh lemon juice along with other items in the water Credit: TikTok

Taking to social media, in a video, a woman named Allena shared the items you'll need to keep your flowers fresh for longer.

In a clear vase filled with water, Allena added three things: sugar, fresh lemon juice, and bleach.

She followed that up by stirring the concoction before placing her flowers in the vase.

People met the comments with additional details about the process and their opinions.

"Yes! Along with changing the water often and trimming off a bit of the stem every so often, my flowers will last like three weeks," someone shared.

"Sis you don’t need lemon. I use a tsp of sugar and a tsp of bleach and they last two to three weeks every time," another wrote.

Citing a different solution, someone said: "I use Miracle-Gro Succulent Plant Food."

"In my flower arrangement class I was told a teaspoon of sugar and a drop or two of bleach."

"When adding bleach it’s just a tiny bit!! Idk why it helps but it works. Also, remove any leaves that are in the water! You can keep the ones above."

With some more advice, someone said: "Taking off all greenery at the bottom of stems and changing water every two to three days will do the trick."

"I’ve heard about bleach but never lemon juice! This is amazing," someone enthused.

"I put a shot of vodka per 16oz of water and they last up to two weeks also, but I switch the water every four days," an additional user shared.

She stirred the three items in the vase full of water before placing her flowers in them Credit: TikTok

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS