Statesboro, GA

Georgia Southern football kickoff times, TV assignments set for four games in 2022 season

By Nathan Dominitz, Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
The Georgia Southern football team will be playing on national television when the Eagles visit Nebraska of the Big Ten Conference in the second week of the 2022 season.

The Sun Belt Conference and network affiliates on Thursday released kickoff times for numerous games, including four Georgia Southern contests.

New head football coach Clay Helton debuts with the season opener against Morgan State at 6 p.m. at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, and shown on ESPN3.

The Eagles hit the road for a Sept. 10 game against the Cornhuskers at 7:30 p.m. ET in Lincoln, Nebraska, and carried on FS1, a national cable network.

Georgia Southern has a third non-conference contest on Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET at UAB in Birmingham, Alabama, and shown on Stadium.

Eagles recruiting:What Clay Helton did his first 45 days on the job to secure Georgia Southern's recruiting class

Dream big:Georgia Southern's Justin Birdsong sized up lofty goals, then got big enough to reach them

The Sun Belt also announced kickoff times and network coverage for mid-week games for the 2022 season. The Eagles have one mid-week contest, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette on the ESPNU national cable network.

Kickoff times for the remaining eight games on the 2022 slate will be announced at later dates.

The Sun Belt has expanded to a 14-member football conference for 2022. Every SBC home game will appear on an ESPN platform for the 11th consecutive year.

The league championship game at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 will be shown on ESPN. The champions of the East and West divisions will play at the site of the divisional winner with the best overall conference mark.

The Sun Belt is guaranteed a minimum of five postseason bowl berths: the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida (Dec. 16, 3 p.m., ESPN); Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama (Dec. 17, 5:45 p.m., ESPN); Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C. (Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m., ESPN), R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 21, 9 p.m., ESPN); and Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama (Dec. 27, noon, ESPN).

Commentary:Will Harris' challenge is to build an elite defense at Georgia Southern like he had in 2021

Upcoming Eagles opponents

Georgia Southern is filling in dates with non-conference opponents for schedules in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Samford and GS signed a contract in the past week to play in Statesboro on Sept. 4, 2027 at a time to be determined. Georgia Southern will pay Samford a guarantee of $375,000 to come to Paulson Stadium.

Samford, an FCS program in Birmingham, Alabama, is coached by Chris Hatcher, the GS head coach from 2007-09.

Georgia Southern also has a home-and-home series with Jacksonville (Alabama) State. GS will host on Sept. 13, 2025, and JSU will host on Sept. 19, 2026. The road teams are guaranteed $50,000.

As previously reported, Georgia Southern and Nevada will play a non-conference football game on Sept. 7, 2024 in Reno. The two schools made the announcement Tuesday.

The game replaces a previously scheduled contest for the Eagles in 2024 at BYU.

Transfer portal:Roster management critical as Georgia Southern, other programs navigate transfer portal

BYU and Georgia Southern mutually agreed to cancel the 2024 game, with GS Director of Athletics Jared Benko signing a memorandum Jan. 13, 2022, and BYU AD Thomas Holmoe signing on May 10.

The Savannah Morning News viewed digital copies of the contracts and memorandum provided by Georgia Southern University.

Nevada has guaranteed Georgia Southern, as the visiting team, $100,000 — the same amount BYU was due to pay GS before that game was canceled. The agreement was signed April 28 by Chris Davis, Georgia Southern Deputy Athletics Director, and by a Nevada administrator on May 3.

Nathan Dominitz is the Sports Content Editor of the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com. Email him at ndominitz@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @NathanDominitz

Comments / 0

