Planned developments booming in Brevard

If you think there's a lot of planned development happening across the Space Coast, you're not wrong.

It seems like every week, there's a new story about a housing development, apartment complex or new hotel coming to Brevard.

And this week was no exception.

Tyler Vazquez and Dave Berman brought you the story of the iconic eyesore otherwise known as The Rockledge Mall . The property was sold in April for $52 million and while plans aren't finalized yet, city officials say preliminary proposals call for the site off U.S. 1 to be converted into a 300-plus-unit apartment or townhome project.

Similarly in TItusville, Tyler brought us the story of plans moving forward to build a mixed-use commercial and residential development at the Searstown Mall site. And he reported on the tiny home community in Cocoa , where builders hope to be able to increase housing inventory quickly and affordably.

This also comes on the heels of a Cocoa's planning and zoning board's approval of a proposal to build a Radisson hotel in the heart of Cocoa Village's historic downtown area , moving the project a step closer to construction. And a proposed mixed-use housing development possibly coming to Cocoa Village at the site of the old Bank of America location . Those apartments would be built by the same company that is building a luxury apartment complex on the site of a former Winn-Dixie on State Road 524 .

In Melbourne, Rick Neale is following the plans for the expansive Margaritaville Landing and Riverwalk , where the development team has secured unanimous site-plan support from the city council. There always seems to be proposals for hotels and luxury apartments in the city's downtown area.

And in his story, which published yesterday, Rick also told us about a Miami-Dade developer's proposal to build Avery Eau Gallie , a seven-story building with 326 apartments and ground-level restaurant-retail space just southwest of the intersection of U.S. 1 and Eau Gallie Boulevard - behind the Starbucks.

New apartments and housing developments are continuing to rise out of the Viera Co.'s former pastureland turn planned community.

And Merritt Island is posed for a renaissance of sorts when Health First begins building its first " Wellness Village" on State Road 520 complete with a new hospital - replacing the current Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach.

"There is a lot of development going on in Brevard County right now," said Dave Berman, FLORIDA TODAY's Growth and Development Editor . "It's hard to keep up with all of it, because of the volume of the projects and how the county is so spread out."

"We try to catch up with the developments through the initial zoning actions taken by the county government and the various municipal governments. Also, we check in with people in the development and real estate communities to ask for their input on the latest projects," Dave said. "We also depend on readers' calls and emails to inquire about new developments that are breaking ground."

It also helps when the reporters and the rest of our team - who all live, work and play in our community - see developments happening across the county. Even I can attest to calling Dave from time to time to say "Hey, there's a sold sign" on a property in Rockledge or "Hey, do we know what's going up in this lot in Viera?"

I've lived in Brevard County since 1994. Like Dave, I'm a little surprised by the level of growth happening across the Space Coast right now. I mean, there's always been something being built, but the development proposals and construction seem to be never ending.

"I have lived in Brevard County for more than two decades," Dave said. "I can't recall a time when there has been so much commercial development locally, and not just in certain parts of Brevard, but throughout the county. There also are a number of hotel projects in the pipeline that are expected to lead to thousands of new hotel rooms for the Space Coast."

New development has the potential to make a significant change to the area where it's happening. The Highline apartment complex in downtown Melbourne set in motion a spur of development proposals that have completely altered the city's skyline and there are more on the horizon.

I wanted to know what project Dave thought was poised to make the largest change in the community.

"I'm interested to see how the Health First hospital and wellness village planned for Merritt Island, across State Road 520 from Merritt Square Mall, will change the character of the area, including bringing new retail, restaurants and housing," he said.

You can read Dave and Tyler's latest story here and I've placed it down below with a few other stories your subscription helped us provide.

Thank you again for subscribing and for supporting local journalism and journalists like Dave , Tyler, Rick and me .

