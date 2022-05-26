Carnival Cruise ship from Port Canaveral catches fire with 3,500 aboard. Here's what we know

A fire broke out Thursday morning in the funnel area of the Carnival Freedom cruise ship while it was docked in Grand Turk. According to witnesses, the ship caught fire around 7:30 a.m.

Carnival officials report that guests were told to report to their muster stations while the ship's emergency response team quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported and passengers got the all-clear to go ashore at 8:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Which cruise ship caught fire?

The Carnival Freedom is the ship that caught fire. The 110,000 ton vessel made its inaugural sail in 2007. The Freedom, which has 13 decks, can hold up to 3,754 and 1,150 crew members. On this particular sailing, officials say they were about 2,500 guests and 1,100 crew members aboard. The Freedom left Port Canaveral on Monday for a five-day cruise.

What is the funnel area on a ship?

A cruise ship funnel generally serves as a smokestack or chimney to lift emissions above the deck, away from passengers and crew. They are also commonly referred to as stacks. On Carnival cruises, the funnel is referred to as the whale tail.

Has a Carnival cruise ship ever sank?

No, but it came close. Ten years ago, the Costa Concordia , which was owned by a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, slammed into a reef and capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio, killing killed 32 passengers and crewmembers. The captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison for the 2012 wreck.

What happened to the Carnival Fantasy?

The Carnival Fantasy was among the first ships to leave the Carnival Cruise Line fleet during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Cruise Industry News. The Fantasy, built in 1990, was sold in 2020 and was subsequently dismantled, with its metal and other assets being recycled.

