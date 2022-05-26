ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwayne Local Schools sisters to ride in Ashland Memorial Day parade as poppy girls

By Ashland Times Gazette
Representing Harry Higgins Post 88 of the American Legion as poppy girls are Little Miss Poppy Abigail Valentine and Miss Poppy Rosemary Valentine. Parents are Ben and Toni Valentine of Wooster and grandparents are Stan and Sally Valentine of Ashland. Abigail, 6, is in first grade at Norwayne Local Schools. Rosemary, 9, is in the fourth grade at Norwayne Local Schools. They will be riding in the City of Ashland Memorial Day parade and placing poppy bouquets at the veterans memorial during the service at Ashland Cemetery.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Norwayne Local Schools sisters to ride in Ashland Memorial Day parade as poppy girls

IN THIS ARTICLE
