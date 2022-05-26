ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

Mamaroneck HS teens launch pilot program to help 4 restaurants go greener

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1IFb_0frbL0V400

Four restaurants in Larchmont will go greener starting June 1, thanks to three Mamaroneck High School students who initiated an eco-friendly pilot project.

Katie Loga, Marion Karp and Larissa Bertini are in their third years at the high school.

They all take a class called COBRA.

"A unique four-year program at Mamaroneck High School that helps students become civic entrepreneurs that then, in turn, help solve local issues," says Joe Liverti, founder and director of Original Civic Research and Action.

The students opted to target the use of plastics within the restaurant industry.

"When a plastic product begins to break down and these tiny particles end up in our waterways, in our wildlife, in our food and that is how we consume them," says Bertini.

This required research and data.

"Analyzing the resources in this town, what the restaurants were doing and really what local single-use plastic consumption looked like," says Karp.

Loga says they figured out what alternatives there are to single-use plastic, what are the most sustainable and what are the most affordable.

Then it was time to create a proposal and a pitch.

"We presented to them either in-person or Zoom, and we were able to convince them to switch to these alternatives," says Bertini.

They targeted 15 local restaurants. The four that took on the pilot program are Turquoise, The Grange, Apiary, and La Taqueria.

Although the initiative starts on June 1, most have already started using eco-friendly products.

Restaurants will also have an upon request only policy.

"Which means that in takeout orders, customers will only receive condiments and cutlery upon request," says Loga.

Each participating restaurant will also have surveys for customers to take, which will go toward the teens' data and findings.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Turn to Tara helps family resolve outrageous water bill

A Westchester family had a major case of "water woes" after they received an outrageously high water bill. Their search for answers fell flat until the Turn to Tara team got involved and delivered results. Like many people, Mark Piselli has reluctantly gotten used to heftier price tags on just...
VALHALLA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Larchmont, NY
Mamaroneck, NY
Lifestyle
City
Mamaroneck, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Use Plastic#Pilot#Mamaroneck High School#Food Drink#Cobra#Turquoise#La Taqueria
News 12

East End: Claudio's in Greenport

You can sit at the bar, order a great cocktail or a glass of North Fork wine and enjoy the beautiful views. A summertime favorite is open again. News 12's Doug Geed took a look at what's new at a restaurant that goes back to the 1800s – Claudio's in Greenport.
GREENPORT, NY
News 12

Cousins Maine Lobster opens brick-and-mortar store in Asbury

Cousins Maine Lobster opened its first New Jersey brick-and-mortar store on the boardwalk in Asbury Park just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Guests of the lobster restaurant, which is known for its food trucks, were greeted by founders and cousins Jimmy and Sabin, investor Barbara Corcoran, and franchise owners Victoria and Savas Alkoc.
News 12

Bridgeport woman looks to pay it forward after beating addiction

A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward to help others after she turned her life around after years of addiction. Tonya Shelton – speaking publicly for the first time – told News 12 she lost several close family members to drugs and alcohol and didn't want to lose her life as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 12

Families head out to Asbury Park for Memorial Day weekend

Families headed to Asbury Park this Memorial Day weekend to kick off the unofficial start of summer. The Asbury Park Police Department issued a warning on Sunday that alerted residents of a possible pop-up party on the beachfront. Posts on social media advertising the party prompted police to issue the...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
News 12

Shark washes up on Long Island shore

A commercial fisherman saw a shark struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach. This happened at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway Bridge. The fisherman pulled over to help and called the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Hempstead Bay constable. By the...
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
News 12

Bronx residents celebrate El Conado de La Salsa event

Bronx residents celebrated their Puerto Rican pride Saturday with El Condado de La Salsa. The National Puerto Rican Day parade hosted the event, which has taken place every year since 1995. Families were welcomed with some delicious food, music and even performances from local artists after the pandemic halted many...
BRONX, NY
News 12

White Plains man drowns in Lake Waccabuc

A White Plains man drowned over Memorial Day weekend. Police say it happened late Sunday afternoon in Lake Waccabuc in the Town of Lewisboro. They say Jose Calderon, 72, was swimming with friends when he suddenly disappeared. His body was brought to shore, and CPR was administered. He was taken...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy