Homeschooling has surged in the United States in the last few years. Before the pandemic, around 3% of households homeschooled their children, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That number rose to an all-time high during the pandemic, more than doubling by the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Now, despite schools returning to in-person learning and the prevalence of vaccines, many parents are still choosing to keep learning a family affair.

