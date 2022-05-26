Relay wants to 'stick a fork' in cancer

false

Relay For Life of Crawford County and local restuarants are ready to “stick a fork” in cancer.

Relay organizers are partnering with restaurants throughout the area who will donate 10 to 30 percent of their proceeds as part of their “Stick a Fork in Cancer” fund raising campaign. Mondey raised will further life-saving research and provide local services to those facing cancer.

Everyone can take a bite out of cancer by dining-in or taking-out at a participating restaurant on specific dates, Relay Event Lead Debbie Parker said. Participants are:

• Jersey Mike’s, Monday, June 6

• Robinson Pizza Hut, Monday, June 6

• Monical’s Pizza, Tuesday, June 7

• Rosati’s, Wednesday, June 8

• Farmhouse Café’ & Ba, Friday, June 10

• Poor Little Mikey’s BBQ, Friday, June 10

• Los Jardines, Sunday, June 12

Relay For Life will be 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Cross Street Station in Robinson. This is a family event with something for everyone.

The American Cancer Society combines an unyielding passion with a century of experience to save lives and end suffering from cancer. As a global grassroots force of more than five million volunteers, it fights for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community.

The society helps people stay well by preventing cancer or detecting it early, by helping people get well by being there for them during and after a cancer diagnosis, by finding cures through investment in groundbreaking discovery, by fighting back by rallying lawmakers to pass laws to defeat cancer and by rallying communities worldwide to join the fight.

The society is the nation’s largest non-governmental investor in cancer research, contributing about $3.4 billion. As a result, more than 11 million people in America who have had cancer — and countless more who have avoided it — will be celebrating birthdays this year. To learn more about us, or to get help, call us anytime day or night, at 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.

Anyone with question regarding Relay, would like to form a team or join a team, or are a survivor, can contact Parker at 618-544-2584 or mdparker3@frontier.com.

More information also can be found on the group’s Facebook page.