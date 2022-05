Through the first half of 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and other local agencies have worked on a methamphetamine trafficking investigation. Three felony arrests have been made in May based on the investigative findings. On May 13th, 39-year-old Mitchell Grelk of Farmington was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Deliver over five grams of Methamphetamine, a Class B felony and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, less than five grams, a Class C felony.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO