NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Authorities say a man wanted on other charges led them on a chase in Johnson County. It all began just before 1:30pm Saturday at the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area in North Liberty. A Conservation Officer spotted the vehicle of a man with outstanding warrants and tried to approach the man. The suspect then took off which led to a brief chase. The officer says the suspect then stopped on James Avenue, but while they were talking, he took off again.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO