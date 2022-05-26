ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Whatever they need, we're here': El Paso funeral home to donate caskets for Uvalde victims

By Julia Lucero, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
Perches Funeral Home and Operation Hope will donate caskets for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Perches Funeral Home and Operation Hope are working with Uvaldes funeral homes Hillcrest Funeral Homes and Knowles Mortuary for the donation. The funeral homes are unsure of how many they will need because some victims in the hospital are still in critical condition, Angel Gomez, Operation Hope co-founder said.

Other victims are at medical examiners office and funeral homes and families are still making arrangements, Salvador Perches, Perches Funeral Home president said.

"The only way that we could help right now, I believe is by sending caskets to them," Perches said.

Donation costs have not been set yet and will depend on how many caskets the funeral homes will need, Perches said. The cost not important, he added. Perches and Operation Hope were particularly motivated because El Paso suffered similar grief after the Aug. 3 2019 Walmart shooting.

When the Uvalde tragedy occurred, Gomez thought to himself, "There's got to be something that we could do, there's got to be something that we could do," Gomez said.

Perches said the process of transporting the caskets will depend on logistics. He said they have a truck that can fit 20. They also work with a distributor in San Antonio that could send them to Uvalde.

Gomez said Laguna Monuments in Uvalde will be accepting monetary donations from those who want to help the community.

"Whatever they need, we're here," Perches said.

Susan fr D Block
4d ago

I certainly hope they follow through with this. This is an outstanding way to show sympathy and generosity.

Efren Saavedra
4d ago

Thank You So Much for being so generous. May God Bless You.

