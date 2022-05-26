ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Low, AZ

2 men die after a small aircraft crashed in Show Low

By Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Two passengers of a small aircraft died Wednesday evening after they crashed into a meadow near Show Low Creek, south of 18th Place, according to the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District.

The two men were identified as Anthony Joseph Greco of Maricopa, 53, and Derek Michael Deutscher of Phoenix, 38. Greco was the pilot of the plane and Deutscher was in the passenger seat, the district said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m., the district said. Units with the Show Low Police Department and the fire district said the plane was "heavily damaged and partially in the creek."

One of the passengers was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second passenger was extricated and treated by emergency medical personnel while waiting for a helicopter to arrive. After seeing him quickly get worse, crews then decided to take him in a vehicle to a local medical center.

He did not survive the injuries, the district said.

The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to arrive on Thursday to investigate the incident, according to the fire district. A representative from the Federal Aviation Administration was also at the location.

No further details were available.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 men die after a small aircraft crashed in Show Low

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.org

More than 250 animals killed in Phoenix barn fire

Phoenix firefighters responded to a large barn fire on 67th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen on Saturday. Capt. Todd Keller says investigators found more than 250 dead animals. “One of the significant things about this was that making access to the barn was quite a distance, let alone they...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Show Low, AZ
Accidents
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
Show Low, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Show Low, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
ABC 15 News

Officials investigating fire outside of gun shop in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Officials are investigating a fire outside of a Mesa gun shop Monday morning. Fire officials tell ABC15 they were dispatched to the area of Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive for a fire in a storage container outside of a business complex. The container had ammunition, flammables,...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Unknown number of animals die in Phoenix barn fire; investigation underway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are investigating after an unknown number of farm animals died in a large barn fire in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a large fire coming from inside a barn near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters used several supply lines and hoses to attack the fire from multiple directions and were able to get it under control. Officials say due to the size of the fire and the amount of smoke, it’s unclear exactly how many animals died in the incident. The video below shows the firefighters working to put the fire out.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Twitter
KTAR.com

Phoenix Police to unveil memorial for fallen Officer Ginarro New on Tuesday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday will unveil a memorial for Officer Ginarro New, who died last year in a collision with a red-light runner. The historical marker will be located at the southeast corner of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix city pool vandalized within 48 hours of opening

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Within just 48 hours of opening, a Phoenix city pool was vandalized overnight. Families showed up to Starlight Pool on Memorial Day only to find out their kids weren’t allowed to enjoy their favorite part of the pool. “I absolutely love it. It’s a very...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
12 News

Man found dead after going missing at Saguaro Lake

MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead after visiting Saguaro Lake on Memorial Day Weekend. The man was swimming near the Butcher Jones area of the lake around 5 p.m. on Sunday when he disappeared. His body was recovered hours later. He hasn’t been identified by deputies. Deputies...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Authorities searching for man who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are working to recover the body of a person who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant Saturday. The Peoria Fire Department responded to Lake Pleasant for reports of a man who possibly drowned. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported that a man who was not wearing a life jacket went underwater and did not come back up.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after Peoria man found dead in vehicle

PHOENIX — Authorities deactivated a Silver Alert on Saturday afternoon after a Peoria man was found dead in his vehicle. Michael Sterling, 74, was located near Bartlett Lake by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release. He was last seen leaving...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Person shot, killed by police near 24th Street and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says a man was shot and killed by Phoenix police Sunday night near 24th Street and Cactus Road. Officers were called to a domestic dispute at a home around 7 p.m. They learned a man had reportedly fired shots inside and outside the home several times.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy