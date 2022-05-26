ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Local News Roundup: Another U.S. mass shooting; government budgets; Ella Scarborough dies

WFAE
WFAE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The nation is shocked by yet another mass shooting. The tragedy at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, is being felt across the country. Charlotte-area parents and students may have noticed an increased police presence at local elementary schools, as CMPD says it has...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 2

Related
WBTV

Man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A call for drag racing in east Charlotte late Monday night ended with shots fired and one person dead. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a call that drivers were drag racing along Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road. While officers were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, TX
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WBTV

Downtown Salisbury mourns loss of popular street artist

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Joseph Heilig’s studio was the sidewalk. Every day he sat on a bench in front of Fuller’s Market on South Main Street in Salisbury, working on his drawings and taking the time to speak with anyone who wanted a conversation. On Monday night there...
WFAE

Families begin to bury the 21 people killed in the Texas school shooting

Mourners in Uvalde are lining up outside a memorial for 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting last week at Robb Elementary School. Many are struggling to cope with their deep grief. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Cmpd#The County Commission#Cms#Wsoc Ann Doss Helms#Wbtv
fox46.com

Search for Monroe dad, infant's killers continues

'Got to be a sick person to kill a child.' A community mourns as a search for the killers continues. Search for Monroe dad, infant’s killers continues. County official investigated after confronting cameramen …. FULL BODY CAMERA RECORDING OF JOSH ROBERTS – JOE …. Fort Mill veterans pay...
WBTV

One person injured in east Charlotte shooting

A woman's home in Clover, S.C. is sinking because of foundational problems. "Til Valhalla:" Gold Star mother reflects on Memorial Day's true meaning. U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jeremiah Johnson was killed in 2017 when his Special Forces convoy was ambushed and overrun by Islamic State militants in Niger. Victim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near East Woodlawn Rd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on Monday involving a motorcycle. On Monday at 7:45 a.m. CMPD said it responded to a crash near the 200 block of East Woodlawn Rd. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
WBTV

Two injured in drive-by shooting in Cleveland Co.

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Shelby on Monday, police say. According to the Shelby Police Department, several shots were fired at an SUV around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Dixon Boulevard and Polkville Road. Police say that two people in...
SHELBY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Lake Norman Water Rescue

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Cornelius Police Department and Huntersville Police department conducted a boat rescue on Sunday, May 28th. The Huntersville police department released a statement on Twitter regarding a Lake Norman water rescue. Officers with the Cornelius Police department rescued several people in distress. One person was transported to...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police to begin “Cultivating Community Conversations” in June

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) will begin a series of in-person conversations with neighbors in various Salisbury communities thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of the energy company’s $1 million pledge to social justice, racial equity in North Carolina.
WBTV

Juvenile shot in east Charlotte neighborhood, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was hospitalized Sunday night after police say a shooting happened in an east Charlotte neighborhood Sunday night. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported they were sent around 5:35 p.m. to a home on First Run Circle, just off Harrisburg Road. Officers say they found a juvenile with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Teens react to Uvalde shooting

A question on the minds of many parents and teachers right now - how are young people feeling after the mass shooting in Texas? Parents all over the country are worried about their own children's safety, especially while at school. But unfortunately, violence is a reality for many American students. Here in Washington, D.C., students have their own experience with shootings as well as other types of violence. Just last month, a gunman shot more than 200 bullets toward Edmund Burke School, injuring three adults and one student. The city has also seen an uptick in carjackings, stabbings and shootings involving teenagers. So how are young people experiencing all this? We've called two students here in the district to find out. Ingrid Gruber is a senior at the Edmund Burke School in northwest D.C., and she joins us now. Hey, Ingrid.
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. teacher says she thinks about a shooter every school day

SANFORD, N.C. — Many teachers across North Carolina are walking into their classrooms in the mornings wondering what will happen that day. The students who will file in from the hallway are precious parts of their life. It’s why the deadly shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school resonates...
SANFORD, NC
WCNC

Officials safely rescue alligator from North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A freshwater alligator was rescued from a tide pool on North Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon. According to the North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue, the alligator was unharmed in the process. NMBOR Officers, NMB Animal Control and SC Deptartment of Natural Resources all assisted in safely relocating the animal.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy