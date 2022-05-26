ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Local nonprofits hurting due to surge in gas prices

By Curtis Jackson
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — With gas prices at an all-time high, many residents are feeling the pain in their wallets.

What about nonprofit organizations that rely on transportation, like the Boys and Girls Club or even Camp Fire ?

Executive Director for Camp Fire of North Texas Erica Mundt said they desperately could use the community’s support.

Four dollars, five dollars, even six dollars in some states, there’s no doubt that the surge in gas prices is hurting just about everyone, including Camp Fire.

“We can spend anywhere from 50 to 60 dollars per van, and there are eleven vans, so do the math on that and it’s a lot,” Mundt said.

With the summer months coming up and Day Camp starting, Mundt said a worry has set in on whether or not they will have enough money to afford to run an eleven-van fleet.

“We want to make sure that all the children, whether they are at one side of the spectrum of the income level or they are doing great, it doesn’t matter, we want all children here, but we don’t want to have to always constantly worry – just worry – about where are we going to get this money,” Mundt said.

You would think with the school year just days away from ending, the vans would be used less, but Mundt said that’s not the case.

“We also have day camp, so we also do pickups for day camp,” Mundt said. “We have eleven vans, and so we go out and we do various pick-ups at different schools, we bring them here from 8 to about 4, and then they will get dropped back off or the parents can come and get them.”

Mundt said there are ways the community can help Camp Fire continue its mission.

“This is community-based, donations and grants, you know,” Mundt said. “We keep our prices very comparable to what we know is affordable for the community, so we really rely on these community donors, so anything and every little cent helps.”

If you can’t donate money, Mundt said there are other ways you can pitch in to help.

“We always need volunteers, especially for day camp,” Mundt said. “We’re always looking for community members who want to mentor these children in these activity programs that we have.”

Whether it’s through time or money, an organization that helped the community for so many years is now asking for your help.

Mundt said Day Camp is a little less than a week away, and she also wants to remind folks that “Splash Day” is happening on Memorial Day and is free to the public. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls HS Class of 2022 graduates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Seniors at Wichita Falls High School took their first steps into adulthood Saturday as the last Wichita Falls Independent School District graduates to walk to the stage. Old High graduated Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Click the player below to watch Saturday’s graduation.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Zachary Wood remembered by family, friends

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family gathered Monday evening for a vigil to remember the life of Zachary Wood. The 23-year-old was brutally murdered in the late night hours of May 20 in the 2100 block of Brown Street. Four people have since been arrested and charged with his murder. The vigil was held […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Rider High School Class of 2022 graduates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second group of Wichita Falls Independent School District graduates crossed the stage Friday night and received their high school diploma. Rider High School graduated Friday at Memorial Stadium. The valedictorian for Rider is Harley Ferguson, and Chloe Mason is the salutatorian. If you missed Friday’s graduation, watch it below: Wichita […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

