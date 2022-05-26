ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G’s Cheesecakes reverses decision to close

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – G’s Cheesecakes and More is reopening after having announced that it was closing its doors late last week .

According to a post on G’s Cheesecakes’ Facebook account, their business is reopening on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 with business hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

G’s Cheesecakes, found at 821 SW 21st St., said that they would be closing down due to difficulties encountered during the pandemic. The business had said that it was reviewing options and would keep people informed as to if and when it would open in the future.

Cannabis dispensary moves from Topeka to Lawrence following police raid

G’s Cheesecakes and More opened in late 2019. Topeka native and Top Tank contestant George Kearse had been catering in Topeka for 17 years before opening the brick and mortar location that served 15 different cheesecakes.

To see their post on Facebook stating that they are reopening, click here.

