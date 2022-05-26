5 things to know about 4-star prospect Cade Phillips after picking Tennessee basketball

JACKSONVILLE — Four-star prospect Cade Phillips announced his college commitment to Tennessee basketball at a ceremony at Jacksonville High on Thursday.

The four-star prospect and Alabama legacy chose the Volunteers over Alabama, Georgia, Stanford and Memphis, the other finalists.

Phillips said he locked in on Tennessee pretty early. Here is what he will bring to the basketball program when he joins in 2023 after his senior year.

The 'stubborn' Alabama legacy

It is well-documented that Phillips is an Alabama legacy .

Phillips' father, John David, is a former Alabama football quarterback, while his mother, Reagan, played basketball there. His uncle is former Crimson Tide quarterback Brodie Croyle and is the grandson of former Alabama star defensive end John Croyle.

While a lot of people expected Phillips to follow his family's path, he wants to develop his own path and differentiate himself from his family.

"I'm a little bit of independent. Maybe that brings a little stubbornness with it, too," Phillips said. "But you know a lot of people that knew me knew that I'd make the right decision for myself with no external factors involved."

Senior season decision?

Phillips has a destination for college, but now the question is where will he play his senior season of high school?

According to Phillips, everything is on the table, from reclassification to a return to Jacksonville.

"We're weighing a lot of options," he said. "The goal for me is to play basketball as long as I can. So we're weighing options to see how I can reach those goals."

He added he will not be transferring to another high school, but a prep school basketball program is on the table.

Phillips offers versatility

Phillips is the No. 68 prospect in the nation and the top prospect in Alabama for the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He prides himself on his versatility. It is something he wants to continue to work on.

"I'm gonna try to be the most versatile player in the country," Phillips said. "This next year there is a lot of work to be put in. They've mainly recruited me for my athleticism and being able to defend one through five defend positions."

Phillips has compared himself to current Tennessee player Josiah-Jordan James.

James is listed at 6-foot-6, 214 pounds, while Phillips is 6-9, 200 pounds.

Phillips could be a rim protector

Phillips established himself as an elite shot blocker during his junior season. In 24 games, he had 109 blocks, or 4.5 per game.

In the postseason, he blocked 25 shots during a four-game stretch in the AHSAA North Regional in Jacksonville and the Final Four in Birmingham. That included an 11-block performance in just 16 minutes in the regional final.

He earned MVP honors for the Final Four.

"When we needed him around the rim defending and rebounding, he would do that," Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow said. "He's a team player. He's totally unselfish and does whatever it takes to win."

Growing offensive game

While Morrow said Phillips' defensive game is likely college-ready, his offensive game is a work in progress.

Garland Jones, a coach at The-Skill-Factory, a sports skill and development organization based in Georgia, has seen improvement from Phillips during his two years of working with him.

"His offense has definitely come along with development, but that's natural," Jones said.

"You know, he's got to learn different things about himself. The offense has come along as he develops to become a complete player."

As a junior, Phillips averaged 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 blocks on 57% shooting, helping guide Jacksonville to its first state championship.

He averaged 18.4 points and 9.2 rebounds along with 1.7 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 58% inside the arc for Westbrook Christian as a sophomore.

One thing Phillips has said he wants to work on is his jump shot.

An injury that forced him to miss three weeks last season has forced him to work on it a little more.

"I was back in the boot because I came back early for the state playoffs," Phillips said. "It's just been form shooting constantly. Whenever I'm in the gym (I am working on) form shooting. That's an area of the game that we we really had been working on hard, but there's there's a lot of development that needs to go in that I'm excited to work for and get ready for the next level."

