ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23: Games, times, TV, streaming

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fwmjx_0frbHiCV00

Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all bowl games.

One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday.

That includes the College Football Playoff semifinal games, both of which are set for New Year's Eve and the national championship set for Jan. 9.

Check back to this page to keep ahead of the full bowl schedule this year.

College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23 games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNthC_0frbHiCV00
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23

All times Eastern

Fri., Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl
UAB vs. Miami (OH)
11:30 a.m., ESPN
Score: UAB 24, Miami 20

Cure Bowl
Troy vs. UTSA
3 p.m., ESPN
Score: Troy 18, UTSA 12

Sat., Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl
Louisville vs. Cincinnati
11 a.m., ESPN
Score: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

Las Vegas Bowl
Florida vs. Oregon State
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Score: Oregon State 30, Florida 3

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Washington State vs. Fresno State
3:30 p.m., ABC
Score: Fresno State 29, Washington State 6

LendingTree Bowl
Southern Miss vs. Rice
5:45 p.m., ESPN
Score: Southern Miss 38, Rice 24

New Mexico Bowl
BYU vs. SMU
7:30 p.m., ABC
Score: BYU 24, SMU 23

Frisco Bowl
North Texas vs. Boise State
9:15 p.m., ESPN
Score: Boise State 35, North Texas 32

Mon., Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall vs. UConn
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Score: Marshall 28, UConn 14

Tues., Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Score: Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27

Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo vs. Liberty
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Score: Toledo 21, Liberty 19

Wed., Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
9 p.m., ESPN
Score: Western Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23

Thurs., Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl
Baylor vs. Air Force
7:30 p.m., ESPN

Fri., Dec. 23

Independence Bowl
Houston vs. Louisiana
3 p.m., ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl
Missouri vs. Wake Forest
6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sat., Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl
San Diego State vs. MTSU
8 p.m., ESPN

Mon., Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tues., Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl
Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
12 p.m., ESPN

First Responder Bowl
Utah State vs. Memphis
3:15 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham Bowl
East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
6:45 p.m., ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
10:15 p.m., ESPN

Wed., Dec. 28

Military Bowl
Duke vs. UCF
2 p.m., ESPN

Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Kansas
5:30 p.m., ESPN

Holiday Bowl
Oregon vs. North Carolina
8 p.m., Fox

Texas Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
9 p.m., ESPN

Thurs., Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse vs. Minnesota
2 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl
Florida State vs. Oklahoma
5:30 p.m., ESPN

Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. Washington
9 p.m., ESPN

Fri., Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl
Maryland vs. NC State
12 p.m., ESPN

Sun Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. UCLA
2 p.m., CBS

Gator Bowl
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
3:30 p.m., ESPN

Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs. Wyoming
4:30 p.m., Barstool

Orange Bowl
Clemson vs. Tennessee
8 p.m., ESPN

Sat., Dec. 31

Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky
12 p.m., ABC

Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State
12 p.m., ESPN

Mon., Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Illinois
12 p.m., ESPN2

Cotton Bowl
USC vs. Tulane
1 p.m., ESPN

Citrus Bowl
LSU vs. Purdue
1 p.m., ABC

Rose Bowl
Utah vs. Penn State
5 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff schedule

Fiesta Bowl
Michigan vs. TCU
Sat., Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl
Georgia vs. Ohio State
Sat., Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

National Championship Game
Mon., Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 29

Terri Hodgin
11-16

why is Notre Dame mentioned in almost all? We all no for some reason everyone votes for them but them their game is always a joke or wash.

Reply(8)
10
Theo Wright
17d ago

why is ESPN getting all the games? what about the people that have money for cable and the kids who can't see it and go outside and play football after watching the game 🤔 I did and my friends. what's up with that crap?

Reply(2)
4
Grumpy old fart.
17d ago

Because of the unholy alliance between the NCAA and ESPN so they can worship on the alter of the almighty dollar the original bowel games cannot be watched unless you pay them. It’s not worth watching the rose parade if I can’t watch the game.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State

North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State last Saturday, Oliver spoke... The post Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program

It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Encountering 1 Problem At Colorado

Deion Sanders has already landed some major recruits and transfers since taking the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching job earlier this month. But while Coach Prime is surely going to bring a lot of talent to Boulder, Colorado, he's encountering one notable problem at his new home. The weather. Many of...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee

A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision

National Signing Day is a huge day for families around the country. There's quite a bit that goes into a collegiate decision, especially in today's age of NIL and player empowerment. On Wednesday, Peyton Bowen's mother didn't look too happy with her son's decision. The five-star safety recruit originally reached...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama 5-Star Transfer Loss

One of the expected building blocks on Alabama's offensive line is reportedly on the move. According to On3 Sports, former five-star tackle Tommy Brockermeyer has committed to play at TCU. The football world reacted to Brockermeyer's transfer on Tuesday. "TCU lands Alabama transfer OT Tommy Brockermeyer," reported Max Olson. "The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Former Alabama 5-Star Recruit Announces Transfer Decision

Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Brockermeyer, a five-star recruit and No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2021, committed to TCU on Tuesday afternoon. A native of Fort Worth, Brockermeyer entered the transfer portal earlier this month. "I'm coming home," he wrote on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy