College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23: Games, times, TV, streaming

Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all bowl games.

One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday.

That includes the College Football Playoff semifinal games, both of which are set for New Year's Eve and the national championship set for Jan. 9.

College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23 games

College football bowl schedule for 2022-23

All times Eastern

Fri., Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs. Miami (OH)

11:30 a.m., ESPN

Score: UAB 24, Miami 20

Cure Bowl

Troy vs. UTSA

3 p.m., ESPN

Score: Troy 18, UTSA 12

Sat., Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

Louisville vs. Cincinnati

11 a.m., ESPN

Score: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs. Oregon State

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Score: Oregon State 30, Florida 3

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Washington State vs. Fresno State

3:30 p.m., ABC

Score: Fresno State 29, Washington State 6

LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss vs. Rice

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Score: Southern Miss 38, Rice 24

New Mexico Bowl

BYU vs. SMU

7:30 p.m., ABC

Score: BYU 24, SMU 23

Frisco Bowl

North Texas vs. Boise State

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Score: Boise State 35, North Texas 32

Mon., Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall vs. UConn

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Score: Marshall 28, UConn 14

Tues., Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Score: Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27

Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs. Liberty

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Score: Toledo 21, Liberty 19

Wed., Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

9 p.m., ESPN

Score: Western Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23

Thurs., Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Baylor vs. Air Force

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Fri., Dec. 23

Independence Bowl

Houston vs. Louisiana

3 p.m., ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri vs. Wake Forest

6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sat., Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

San Diego State vs. MTSU

8 p.m., ESPN

Mon., Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tues., Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

12 p.m., ESPN

First Responder Bowl

Utah State vs. Memphis

3:15 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina

6:45 p.m., ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

10:15 p.m., ESPN

Wed., Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Duke vs. UCF

2 p.m., ESPN

Liberty Bowl

Arkansas vs. Kansas

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Holiday Bowl

Oregon vs. North Carolina

8 p.m., Fox

Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

9 p.m., ESPN

Thurs., Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse vs. Minnesota

2 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State vs. Oklahoma

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Alamo Bowl

Texas vs. Washington

9 p.m., ESPN

Fri., Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Maryland vs. NC State

12 p.m., ESPN

Sun Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. UCLA

2 p.m., CBS

Gator Bowl

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs. Wyoming

4:30 p.m., Barstool

Orange Bowl

Clemson vs. Tennessee

8 p.m., ESPN

Sat., Dec. 31

Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky

12 p.m., ABC

Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs. Kansas State

12 p.m., ESPN

Mon., Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Illinois

12 p.m., ESPN2

Cotton Bowl

USC vs. Tulane

1 p.m., ESPN

Citrus Bowl

LSU vs. Purdue

1 p.m., ABC

Rose Bowl

Utah vs. Penn State

5 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff schedule

Fiesta Bowl

Michigan vs. TCU

Sat., Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl

Georgia vs. Ohio State

Sat., Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

National Championship Game

Mon., Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

