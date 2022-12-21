College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23: Games, times, TV, streaming
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all bowl games.
One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday.
That includes the College Football Playoff semifinal games, both of which are set for New Year's Eve and the national championship set for Jan. 9.
College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23 games
All times Eastern
Fri., Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl
UAB vs. Miami (OH)
11:30 a.m., ESPN
Score: UAB 24, Miami 20
Cure Bowl
Troy vs. UTSA
3 p.m., ESPN
Score: Troy 18, UTSA 12
Sat., Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl
Louisville vs. Cincinnati
11 a.m., ESPN
Score: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7
Las Vegas Bowl
Florida vs. Oregon State
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Score: Oregon State 30, Florida 3
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Washington State vs. Fresno State
3:30 p.m., ABC
Score: Fresno State 29, Washington State 6
LendingTree Bowl
Southern Miss vs. Rice
5:45 p.m., ESPN
Score: Southern Miss 38, Rice 24
New Mexico Bowl
BYU vs. SMU
7:30 p.m., ABC
Score: BYU 24, SMU 23
Frisco Bowl
North Texas vs. Boise State
9:15 p.m., ESPN
Score: Boise State 35, North Texas 32
Mon., Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall vs. UConn
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Score: Marshall 28, UConn 14
Tues., Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Score: Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27
Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo vs. Liberty
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Score: Toledo 21, Liberty 19
Wed., Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
9 p.m., ESPN
Score: Western Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23
Thurs., Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Baylor vs. Air Force
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Fri., Dec. 23
Independence Bowl
Houston vs. Louisiana
3 p.m., ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl
Missouri vs. Wake Forest
6:30 p.m., ESPN
Sat., Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
San Diego State vs. MTSU
8 p.m., ESPN
Mon., Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tues., Dec. 27
Camellia Bowl
Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
12 p.m., ESPN
First Responder Bowl
Utah State vs. Memphis
3:15 p.m., ESPN
Birmingham Bowl
East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
6:45 p.m., ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
10:15 p.m., ESPN
Wed., Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Duke vs. UCF
2 p.m., ESPN
Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Kansas
5:30 p.m., ESPN
Holiday Bowl
Oregon vs. North Carolina
8 p.m., Fox
Texas Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
9 p.m., ESPN
Thurs., Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse vs. Minnesota
2 p.m., ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl
Florida State vs. Oklahoma
5:30 p.m., ESPN
Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. Washington
9 p.m., ESPN
Fri., Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Maryland vs. NC State
12 p.m., ESPN
Sun Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. UCLA
2 p.m., CBS
Gator Bowl
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs. Wyoming
4:30 p.m., Barstool
Orange Bowl
Clemson vs. Tennessee
8 p.m., ESPN
Sat., Dec. 31
Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky
12 p.m., ABC
Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State
12 p.m., ESPN
Mon., Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Illinois
12 p.m., ESPN2
Cotton Bowl
USC vs. Tulane
1 p.m., ESPN
Citrus Bowl
LSU vs. Purdue
1 p.m., ABC
Rose Bowl
Utah vs. Penn State
5 p.m., ESPN
College Football Playoff schedule
Fiesta Bowl
Michigan vs. TCU
Sat., Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Peach Bowl
Georgia vs. Ohio State
Sat., Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
National Championship Game
Mon., Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
