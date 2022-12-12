College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games.
One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday.
That includes the College Football Playoff semifinal games, both of which are set for New Year's Eve and the national championship set for Jan. 9.
College football bowl schedule
All times Eastern
Fri., Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl: UAB vs. Miami (OH), 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA, 3 p.m., ESPN
Sat., Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl: Louisville vs. Cincinnati 11 a.m., ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Rice, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Mon., Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tues., Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Wed., Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama, 9 p.m., ESPN
Thurs., Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Fri., Dec. 23
Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Sat., Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN
Mon., Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tues., Dec. 27
Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern, 12 p.m., ESPN
First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Wed., Dec. 28
Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m., ESPN
Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m., ESPN
Thurs., Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m., ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN
Fri., Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State, 12 p.m., ESPN
Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, 2 p.m., CBS
Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., Barstool
Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Sat., Dec. 31
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 12 p.m., ABC
Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State, 12 p.m., ESPN
Mon., Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m., ESPN2
Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m., ESPN
Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m., ABC
Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Penn State, 5 p.m., ESPN
College Football Playoff schedule
Fiesta Bowl semifinal
Michigan vs. TCU
Sat., Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Peach Bowl semifinal
Georgia vs. Ohio State
Sat., Dec. 31 | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
National Championship Game
Mon., Jan. 9 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
How to watch and stream college football every season
fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.
You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.
>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams
Comments / 29