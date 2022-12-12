ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 1 day ago

Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games.

One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday.

That includes the College Football Playoff semifinal games, both of which are set for New Year's Eve and the national championship set for Jan. 9.

College football bowl schedule

College football bowl schedule for 2022-23

All times Eastern

Fri., Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: UAB vs. Miami (OH), 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA, 3 p.m., ESPN

Sat., Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Louisville vs. Cincinnati 11 a.m., ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Rice, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Mon., Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tues., Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Wed., Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama, 9 p.m., ESPN

Thurs., Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Fri., Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sat., Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN

Mon., Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tues., Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern, 12 p.m., ESPN

First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Wed., Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m., ESPN

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m., ESPN

Thurs., Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN

Fri., Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State, 12 p.m., ESPN

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, 2 p.m., CBS

Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., Barstool

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sat., Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 12 p.m., ABC

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State, 12 p.m., ESPN

Mon., Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m., ESPN

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m., ABC

Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Penn State, 5 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff schedule

Fiesta Bowl semifinal
Michigan vs. TCU
Sat., Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl semifinal
Georgia vs. Ohio State
Sat., Dec. 31 | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

National Championship Game
Mon., Jan. 9 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

