College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason

Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games.

One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday.

That includes the College Football Playoff semifinal games, both of which are set for New Year's Eve and the national championship set for Jan. 9.

College football bowl schedule

All times Eastern

Fri., Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl, 11:30 a.m., ESPN (Conference USA vs. MAC)

Cure Bowl, 3 p.m., ESPN (American/C-USA/MAC/Mountain West/Sun Belt)

Sat., Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN (ACC/Notre Dame vs. AAC)

Celebration Bowl, Noon, ABC (MEAC vs. SWAC)

New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 p.m., ESPN (American/C-USA/Mountain West)

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Pac-12 vs. Mountain West)

LendingTree Bowl, 5:45 p.m., ESPN (MAC vs. Sun Belt)

Las Vegas Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ABC (Pac-12 vs. SEC)

Frisco Bowl, 9:15 p.m., ESPN (American/C-USA/MAC/Mountain West/Sun Belt)

Mon., Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (American/MAC/Sun Belt)

Tues., Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN (Mountain West vs. MAC)

Boca Raton Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (American/C-USA/MAC/Mountain West/Sun Belt)

Wed., Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN (Conference USA vs. Sun Belt)

Thurs., Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (AAC vs. Conference USA)

Fri., Dec. 23

Independence Bowl, TBD, ESPN (Conference USA vs. Army)

Gasparilla Bowl, TBD, ESPN (American/ACC/Notre Dame/SEC)

Sat., Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN (Mountain West vs. C-USA/American)

Mon., Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (Big Ten vs. MAC)

Tues., Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl, Noon, ESPN (MAC vs. Sun Belt)

First Responder Bowl, 3:15/6:45 p.m. (AAC/ACC/Big 12/C-USA)

Birmingham Bowl, 3:15/6:45 p.m., ESPN (SEC vs. AAC)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 10:15 p.m., ESPN (Big Ten vs. Big 12)

Wed., Dec. 28

Military Bowl, 2 p.m., ESPN (ACC/Notre Dame vs. AAC)

Liberty Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (Big 12 vs. SEC/AAC)

Texas Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN (Big 12 vs. SEC)

Thurs., Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl, 2 p.m., ESPN (ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten)

Cheez-It Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big 12)

Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN (Pac-12 vs. Big 12)

Fri., Dec. 30

Mayo Bowl, Noon, ESPN (ACC/Notre Dame vs. SEC)

Sun Bowl, 2 p.m., CBS (ACC/Notre Dame vs. Pac-12)

Gator Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN (SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC/Notre Dame)

Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m., Barstool (Mountain West vs. MAC)

Orange Bowl, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN (ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten/SEC), selected by College Football Playoff committee

Sat., Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Noon, ABC (SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC/Notre Dame)

Sugar Bowl, Noon, ESPN (SEC vs. Big 12), selected by College Football Playoff committee

Mon., Jan. 2

Tampa Bay Bowl, Noon, ESPN2 (SEC vs. Big Ten)

Cotton Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN (At-large vs. at-large)

Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m., ABC (Big Ten vs. SEC/ACC/Notre Dame)

Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)

College Football Playoff games

Peach Bowl semifinal

Sat., Dec. 31 | 4 or 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

Fiesta Bowl semifinal

Sat., Dec. 31 | 4 or 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

National Championship Game

Mon., Jan. 9 | TBD | ESPN

