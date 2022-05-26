ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls Fire, Police give updates on impact of recent city rule changes

By Nicole Girten, Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago

Great Falls Chief of Police Jeff Newton and Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh gave updates on their respective departments during Tuesday evening’s Council of Council meeting.

Both gave updated statistics regarding the impact of the implementation of recent actions by the city commission, including the large vehicle ordinance and the resolution recouping costs from Emergency Medical Services calls.

Ordinance 3230, which passed last fall and went into effect March 15, requires that RVs not be parked on city residential streets for longer than 72 hours within a seven-day period.

Newton said since the large vehicle ordinance’s implementation in March, the department has received 119 complaints, with most complaints resolved after the first notification to the owner. The enforcement behind the ordinance is handled by volunteers.

Lisa Meyers of Council Seven said that she’s seen people try to park their vehicles in another spot after a first warning, but that after the second notice they complied.

McIntosh said the fire department has had 38 EMS transports, which the department does in a surge event when the private contractor Great Falls Emergency Services, Inc. doesn’t have the capacity to meet demand.

He said that they’ve been able to charge nearly $5,500 in costs since April following the city's passage of Resolution 10444, with five paid and 15 pending status, and is covered by insurance, Medicare and Medicaid.

There has been an uptick in EMS responses to drug overdoses, McIntosh said, and an uptick of having to use Narcan, a drug which can be used to reverse overdoses.

Newton said Fentanyl, which can be lethal even in small doses, has overtaken Methamphetamines as the drug of choice in the area. He said since Jan. 2022 there have been 58 overdoses, at least six deaths, with Narcan being administered 18 times.

He said a lethal dose of fentanyl for the average person is about 2 milligrams and the pills the department is seeing range from .02 milligrams to 5.1 milligrams.

Both departments are lower staffed and are working on recruiting and training.

City Engineer Mark Juras also provided an update on the Lead Service Line inventory that is underway following the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule.

Juras said the city will be sending letters to 7,000 to 8,000 property owners with “unknown” status of lead contamination in town.

In Great Falls, the entire service line from the connection to the main of the house and its maintenance is the responsibility of the homeowner. Juras said it is still unclear whether there will be funding available to help with the costs associated with changing the line and who will oversee the change. The EPA is requiring city’s go through the review of the pipe inventory by 2024.

Both finding the pipes that need to be replaced and the actual replacement will come with a hefty price tag, Drinking Water Practice Leader for Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services Inc. (AE2S) Nathan Weisenburger said in March.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls Fire, Police give updates on impact of recent city rule changes

