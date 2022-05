A brush fire dubbed the Coastal Fire roared to life in Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park this afternoon and spread to Laguna Niguel, burning homes on the city’s edge. According to the city of Laguna Beach, the fire has burned at least 200 acres as of 7:56 p.m., racing out from three acres at 3:43 p.m., and there are at least 20 structures that are destroyed or partially collapsed according to Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO