Robbinsdale, MN

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market Kicks Off in Robbinsdale

By Delane Cleveland
ccxmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new tradition kicked off in Robbinsdale this month — a weekly farmers market at Lakeview Terrace Park. “I’m excited. I’ve never done a Robbinsdale farmers market,” said Rasheda Jenkins, a vendor. “I’ve done one in north...

longfellownokomismessenger.com

Black-owned bank to open on E. Lake St.

Damon Jenkins and his team at First Independence Bank know they face special challenges. “We are the new guys on the block, a new bank in town, so we have to work extra hard to gain the trust of our potential customers,” said Jenkins, First Independence’ Senior Vice President/Regional Director and a former Wells Fargo executive who grew up in south Minneapolis.
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Satori Village brings new housing and retail space to North Mpls

Friday the 13th of May was a fair-weather day that favored the groundbreaking ceremony taking place in North Minneapolis. City officials and community leaders gathered together to celebrate the new Satori Village residential and retail community that will bring 112 market-rate and affordable apartment units to the North Side—a first of its kind to the tune of $68 million.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Light rail construction continues to affect traffic

The Metro Green Line Extension project anticipates the following road, lane and ramp closures in Eden Prairie as summer begins. ● June 1 through June 3: Expect inside lane closure of westbound Highway 62 for the installation of the permanent roadway barrier. ● June 1 through June 2: Expect overnight east and westbound lane closures [...]
fox9.com

Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
Axios Twin Cities

What to do in the Twin Cities for Memorial Day weekend

Here are five things to do in the Twin Cities over Memorial Day weekend.🎸 Spend the night at a music festival! Minifest, a 7-hour evening of live entertainment, gets underway at 6pm on Friday in Minneapolis. $25. 🕺 Dance to disco at an Abba-inspired dance party Friday night at Varsity Theater. $20+.🕯 Community organizations host "Rise and Remember: A George Floyd Global Memorial Celebration" at George Floyd Square Saturday. Free. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 Bring the family to "the world’s biggest bounce house" in St. Louis Park. The traveling exhibit runs through June 6 and has time slots by age group, including one for adults. $19-$39. 🇹🇭 Celebrate Thai New Year with food, live performances and a papaya-eating contest during the Minnesota Songkran Festival Saturday-Sunday. Free.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In Place

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Genesis Gaona, from Minneapolis, is making the most of her Memorial Day weekend spending time outside. She was planning to hike in Taylors Falls Monday. But she’s keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat for late afternoon and evening. “I might just come [to Bde Maka Ska] instead because it’s closer to home,” Gaona said. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Monday has a moderate risk for severe weather. Download The WCCO Weather App “It’s not gonna be a rainout all day by any means, but when it comes to severe weather, they do popup very fast,” Meadows said. She says the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore a Giant Cave an Hour From Owatonna

I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
Bring Me The News

Statewide student walk-out planned to protest gun violence

Minnesota students are planning to stage a walk-out Tuesday afternoon in protest of gun violence. Youth activists are encouraging students across Minnesota to participate in the walk-out, planned for 12:30 p.m., in the wake of the mass elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which saw 19 children and two teachers shot dead by an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle.
Quick Country 96.5

Why People Leave Money On Headstones at Minnesota Cemeteries

According to KROC News, Rochester’s annual Memorial Day program is happening today at 10:00 AM for the first time in several years. The gathering is being held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Nearly 30 veteran organizations, law enforcement agencies, and other community groups will take part in the. Whether...
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Issues Alert For Single Block Of University Avenue After Crime-Filled Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis. Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus. (credit: CBS) According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults. Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Korean Church Celebrates Faith, Culture

Brooklyn Center has one of the largest Korean churches in the state. The church serves the northwest metro’s growing Asian population. In Brooklyn Center, 19 percent of the population is of Asian descent. But the church has been serving the community for more than 40 years. “We need to...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Police Host Catalytic Converter Seminar on June 2

Crystal Police are holding a catalytic converter seminar to try to reduce thefts. “Nationwide in the last four to five years, it went from approximately 1,500 to 1,600 total thefts of catalytic converters in the entire country to now we are upwards of 26,000,” said Sgt. Brandon Dorr from Crystal Police.
CRYSTAL, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Minneapolis’ $43 million American Rescue Act spending plan approved

Yesterday, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to approve and adopt the final round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the City of Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposal for the remaining $43 million investment stayed 97% intact, with the City Council shifting allocations for only $1.3 million of the originally proposed investments. Today’s budget approval rounds out the total $271 million amount in federal funding awarded to the City of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

